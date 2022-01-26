If you are a fan of Pretty Woman and Julia Roberts, Pull&Bear is versioning one of the iconic dresses of the…

Julia Robertslargely, achieved much of his worldwide fame thanks to his role in beautiful woman beside Richard Gere in 1990, because the costumes he used in that movie was a topic to talk about at that time and today many brands have tried to replicate them. This is case, Pull&Bear versioned the dress ‘cut-out‘ that the actress wore in the iconic scene where she goes shopping at beverly hills.

this dress of Pull&Bear It will allow you to wear it to any formal occasion without losing its daring touch. And the Pull&Bear brand has decided to launch it in black and with a rectangular ring.

Pull&Bear is inspired by the model of Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman

This Pull&Bear dress fits your body completely and has a short skirt, maintaining the style of the original model. The upper and lower pieces are joined at the front through a silver metallic buckle that adds a more special touch of shine.

Thanks to its elastic fabric and its soft weave, it is a garment that has that second-skin effect, which in addition to giving you greater comfort, guarantees a better fit to the shape of your body. Also, you should know that it is available in several sizes to choose from, since it goes from XS to XL.

What to combine it with?

Being a dress worthy of a personality of Hollywood, the brand has made this launch for just 20 euros, an offer that very few will be able to resist. You can only get it through an online purchase, since it is a special sale and is not available in physical stores.

You can wear it with knee-high sports socks and Vans. As for the coat, a leather jacket in a bright color could be your perfect ally to give it a rocker touch. Wrap-style coats could also work, as well as masculine-style ones. With a high boot for the most daring, it would also be a great option and you would follow in the footsteps of Julia Roberts in one of the most remembered films of the 90s. Not to mention his song, which was also legendary.