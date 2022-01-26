‘If Djokovic wants to come to the Mexican Open, he will be welcome’

Novak Djokovic, number one in world tennis, has the doors open to play in February, without the need to be vaccinated against Covid-19, the Acapulco Openannounced this Tuesday Raul Zurutuza, director of the tournament 500 of the ATP.

Zurutuza said that although they have not looked for Djokovic, will be welcome, like when he played in 2017.

“Novak you have your schedule. If you want to come, the relationship is very good. I prefer it to be his decision, although I see it as complicated because a week later there will be Davis cup“, he stated.

Djokovic was removed from the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, for not being vaccinated, but would have no problem traveling to acapulco because the government Mexican does not restrict entry to the country to the non-immunized and the tournament is governed by that.

In his only participation in the Mexico Open, in 2017, Djokovic was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Australian Nick Kyrgios, in one of the most striking notes of the tournament.

Zurutuza confirmed that the Russian Daniel Medvedev, second in the world ranking, will be the first seed of the Mexican Open from Tennis, from February 21 to 26, in which the Spanish Rafael Nadal will seek his fourth title.

The Open will feature five of the top eight players in the world, Medvedev, number two, german alexander zverev (3), the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), Nadal (5) and Italian Marco Berrettini (7).

In addition, other top-level players were confirmed in the main draw, including the British cameron norrie (12) and the Spanish Pablo Carreno Busta, twenty-first in the world, and Carlos Alcaraz, thirty-first.

Last year he won the Open alexander zverev, defeating 6-4, 7-6(3) to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

