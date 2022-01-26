“I couldn’t believe my eyes”: a rare mirage deceives and perplexes a photographer

Simone Engels was surprised to see a huge white structure apparently floating on the water, which she immediately associated with an iceberg. However, it turned out to be a particularly sharp, clear and long-lasting optical illusion.

Simone Engels, a photographer on a beach on Vancouver Island, Canada, to photograph the mountains of mainland British Columbia, spotted an unusual object on the horizon earlier this month.

It was a huge structure, apparently floating on the water, and she immediately associated with an iceberg and did not hesitate to photograph. “When I looked through the camera, I couldn’t believe my eyes (…) I looked again and lowered the camera, then I looked again and i thought that was really weirdEngels told the Nanaimo Daily News.

The Canadian, not completely convinced of what she saw on January 9, shared the images she captured online, with the intention of someone confirming what she thought she saw or giving her a logical explanation. Many people agreed with her, but it was really an optical illusion. “What we are seeing is a beautiful example of a upper mirage“said Colin Goldblatt, associate professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Victoria.

On a clear winter day this weekend, Simone Engels captured photographs of what appeared to be an iceberg floating on the Strait of Georgia. It turned out to be a mirage of a mountain range 180 kilometers away. https://t.co/6vIcwjTAb3 — CBC British Columbia (@cbcnewsbc) January 15, 2022

What Engels saw, albeit distorted, were the icy peaks of the Mount Cheam, located about 180 kilometers away and beyond the horizon before which she was. Normally, those elevations are invisible from the shores of Vancouver.

A superior mirage is the result of a phenomenon that does not happen very often, called thermal inversion, in which the air below the line of sight is cooler than that above it; somewhat opposite to the normal temperature gradient of the atmosphere during the day. When light rays pass through the inversion, they bend downward, so the image appears like the true object.

“Because air has different temperatures and therefore different densities, it refracts light and bend light waves. The result was that Engels was able to see and photograph something that wasn’t really there,” said Alexandra Blair, chair of the Department of Mathematics and Science at North Island College in Vancouver.

Although the photographer had already witnessed other mirages in that area, she had never witnessed anything so startlingly misleading. Possibly the dry weather conditions that afternoon allowed it to be particularly sharp, clear and durable.

