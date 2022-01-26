How to have skin like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber according to their makeup artist

Today, admire the skin Hailey Bieber’s look is practically a daily pastime for the Instagram crowd – it’s radiant, scented and really seems lit from within. How do you get it? In addition to a skin care routine studied, her makeup artist Mary Phillips knows a thing or two about creating a fresh and flawless complexion. ‘My clients ask for all kinds of makeup looks,’ she says, ‘and while their requests vary, the one consistent request is fresh skin, hydrated and natural-looking’. Here, she shares with Vogue her key tips on how to create just that.

1. Start with hydration

‘To me, a modern complexion is fresh, flawless skin that is slightly matte in the T-zone but still glows at the high points of the face. It all starts with a healthy and hydrated skin. Following a skincare regimen and doing routine maintenance is always beneficial, but knowing what works best for your skin and using the right products and tools for application is also key. The products I use to improve my own complexion are the firstfoundation, concealer, powder, bronzer, blush and highlighter.’