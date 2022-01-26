How to CANCEL my credit card WITHOUT problems with the bank? | Step by Step

Although do the cancellation of one credit card would suppose to be something simple, going through this process can become somewhat tedious because banking or departmental institutions look for ways to retain their customers, but there are ways to cancel these services without problems with the Bank.

The Credit cards they are a very popular payment method worldwide and every day they are used in billions of transactions to acquire products or services, they are also the ideal route to build a credit history, however, there are times when customers no longer want continue to use this service for various reasons, and achieve your cancellation it can be a very uncomfortable thing.

In order to avoid inconveniences and disappointments, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), recommends users to follow a series of steps to cancel in a simple way credit card before him Bank.

It is important to note that all customers have the right to cancel a credit card, as long as they do not have debts and carry out the following step-by-step process correctly:

The card must not have a balance in favor or against, that is, it must be in zero and without charges to collect.

You must notify the bank that you want to cancel the plastic service, this can be done in writing at a bank branch, or by phone or through the website of the banking institution.

You will be asked to deliver the card, in case you no longer have it, you must notify the bank, which must be issued in one of its branches; behind this

It is possible that the banking institution requests a proof of no debts, after this, the client will be given a folio number, proof or password to confirm the cancellation.

Once these steps have been carried out, the contract must be invalidated the next business day, but in case of any problem or if the Bank don’t want to do the cancellation of the credit card, you must contact the Condusef either through its website or by calling 55 53 400 999.