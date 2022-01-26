How to cancel a credit card?

If you think it’s time to cancel you credit card and you don’t know what are the steps to follow to do it, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (CONDUSEF) has announced the best way to achieve the cancellation of a credit card.

Requirements to cancel a credit card

According to the CONDUSEF, the necessary requirements to achieve cancellation without problem are the following.

Your card must not have a balance in favor or against, that is, it must be zero. If you notice any operation that you do not recognize, report it immediately.

Notify the Financial Institution about the cancellation of the card, you can do it through its Internet portal, by phone or directly at the bank branch.

You must deliver the card to the bank, in case you have lost it or no longer have it, you must notify it.

The financial institution must give you a folio number, voucher or code with which your cancellation will be confirmed.

If there is no debt or other problem reported by your bank, the cancellation of the credit card must be reflected one day after completing the process.

It is important that you know that the cancellation process has no cost, so the bank will not be able to charge you any penalty or commission for the cancellation of the credit card.

Remember to read the cancellation conditions very well when purchasing a credit card; if your card is a shared card, the other person will need to provide their consent to cancel it as well.

Does canceling the card affect my credit history?

If you made your card payments on time, this will be reflected in your Credit Bureau credit history, so if you cancel after a long period of having the card, thanks to your history you can continue to be subject to credit for other financial institutions.

Without your credit card you have debts, one, you will not be able to make the cancellation and two, it will be recorded in the history, as a negative behavior. It is recommended to notify the Credit Bureau about the closure of the account in any of the cases.