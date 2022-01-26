how to avoid cryptocurrency scams

Bitcoin, ethereum or litecoin are terms that more and more people are familiar with. Cryptocurrencies are an option that more and more savers are turning to little by little. Spanish investors.

Around 14% of Spanish investors have money in one or more digital currencies, according to the third Bestinver and IESE Savings and Investment Observatory, presented in November. The association of financial users, Asufin, reveals another illuminating fact: about 4.4 million citizens have invested or invest in cryptocurrencies in Spain, according to the III Study on knowledge, habits and use of Fintech.

The crest of the wave of cryptocurrencies It has been reinforced by visible faces that some of them have promoted, such as the actor Matt Damon or the footballer Andrés Iniesta. However, the CNMV, the entity that regulates the Spanish financial market, reins in cryptocurrencies: “Crypto-assets, including cryptocurrencies and the technology that supports them, can be elements that will invigorate and modernize the financial system in the coming years” . The regulator adds that they are “complex instruments” and that “there is still no framework in the European Union that regulates cryptoactives such as Bitcoin.”

The first recommendation of the connoisseurs in the crypto world is to operate only with companies subject to the control of the CNMV. Or what is the same, those that the regulator collects on its website. It is also a guarantee seal to avoid scams to consult the registry of cryptocurrency operators and exchanges of the Bank of Spain.

The Finect website contains a cryptocurrency showcase with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, which can be contracted through distributors and regulates regulated products, such as ETFs.

The CNMV is preparing an Action Plan against financial fraud in which they hope to have the collaboration of technology companies and social networks to “reduce the capacity for action of people or entities that want to attract investors or money fraudulently.”

Avoid cryptocurrency scams

One of the greatest risks of this new investment modality is the lack of transparency: which digital entities are trusted to invest a user’s money in cryptocurrencies? Choosing the wrong ‘ally’ can be very expensive for our pocket: from 200 euros to the 300,000 left by some citizens Basques at the hands of groups of organized swindlers.

In addition to operating with regulated and financially licensed entities, users interested in cryptocurrencies can check three boxes that are a safe value. The first key issue is to verify that there are serious investor identification protocols (KYC or ‘know your customer’).

Second, individuals must ensure that there is an adequate contract that regulates the investment. And finally, make sure that the company is legally constituted in a country where you can act legally in a simple way.

Be wary of unclear websites

Outside the scope of regulation and official listings, another guarantee seal is to avoid dubious digital portals. Sometimes it is difficult to identify dubious websites because scams are becoming more sophisticated. Some aspects that distinguish reliable digital operators from doubtful ones are:

The website does not contain clear or verifiable information. It is the classic area that every corporate website today, sometimes called “who we are” and where the origin and location of a company is explained

They do not offer contracts for cryptocurrency operations carried out by users

They allow the transfer of FIAT money (called fiduciary or legal tender) or cryptocurrencies without justification and without adequate

user identification

The people behind that website offer large amounts in a short time

The authorities encourage any user who has doubts about a cryptocurrency scam to report it. There are two ways. The first, go to the Police, whether the company that has defrauded the user is Spanish or foreign. And the second, report the facts to the CNMV. The Spanish market regulator may include the platform in its list of financial beach bars, as a warning to other people.

Cryptocurrencies are a complex financial asset, sometimes not very transparent and in the process of being regulated. Therefore, opting for them as a way to achieve additional savings requires certain knowledge and patience to know how to fit ups and downs in your price almost daily. In addition, having healthy finances is a guarantee of being able to allocate a small part of the savings to these crypto assets without compromising our pockets. This Finect tool allows users know their financial health.