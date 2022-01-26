How much is the fortune of Amaury Vergara, the new “shark” of Shark Tank Mexico

Amaury Vergara will join the new season of Shark Tank Mexico (Photo: twitter/@Amauryvz)

Amaury Vergara will be the new businessman who will join the seventh installment of Shark Tank Mexico, the acclaimed entrepreneurship television show also featuring tycoons Rodrigo Herrera Aspra, Arturo Elijah Ayub, Marcus Dantus and Alejandra Rios.

Currently, the 34-year-old is in charge of the Presidency and General Management of the Omnilife-Chivas Group. It should be noted that Vergara Zatarain is the son of Jorge Vergara Madrigal, businessman who also participated in the first seasons of reality show and who founded Omnilife Group in 1991, three decades ago.

Prior to his death, which occurred in November 2019 due to cardiac arrest, Vergara Madrigal appointed Amaury Vergara, as the executive president of Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Grupo Omnilife, a company that follows the multilevel sales strategy, dedicated to distributing food supplements.

Amaury Vergara is the president of Omnilife and Club Deportivo Guadalajara (Photo: Sony / Shark Tank Mexico)

Although the tycoon had five children from the three marriages he had, It was Amaury who was outlined from the beginning as the main heir to his fortune thanks to the managerial positions within his father’s properties, including the emblematic stadium Akron, one of the most important sports venues in the world.

According to various national circulation media, Vergara Madrigal’s business properties, which could be the direct inheritance for the 34-year-old tycoon, reached MXB 6 billion annually. In addition, the consolidated income of its companies amounted to MXN 6,413 million during the year 2016 and in 2018 its businesses registered MXN 10,500 million in sales.

After his death, the American magazine specializing in economics and finance Forbes calculated that, in 2020, the multilevel company of the also deceased participant of SharkTank Mexico managed to bill USD 700 million.

In addition to having obtained a good part of Vergara Madrigal’s fortune, the current owner of the Striped chivas from Guadalajara inherited the responsibility of driving the course of the company founded by his father as part of their quest for a healthier lifestyle through dietary supplements.

The 34-year-old businessman will participate in the acclaimed entrepreneurship program with Arturo Elías Ayub and Rodrigo Herrera Aspra (Photo: Instagram/@amaury_vergara)

In this way, he is currently in charge of undertaking a strategy to recover the profitability of his businesses, after having gone through an economic debacle due to a legal dispute, as indicated by the businessman in an interview with Forbes.

As part of her businesses, Vergara Zatarain founded Chivas TV, a project of Club Deportivo Guadalajara that has established itself as the unique OTT (Digital Content Platform) successful Mexican of a soccer team. Each local game is produced live and its signal is distributed to different distribution channels in more than 100 countries, a fact that has made Chivas the Mexican team with the greatest worldwide diffusion.

In accordance with sony pictures, Amaury is also known for his social entrepreneurship and interest in human development., since he directs the Jorge Vergara Foundation, which has more than 25 years of experience and heads an academy specialized in growth to trigger human potential.

Likewise, the film and media distributor highlighted that 70% of the sales force in omnilife, a company currently run by Amaury Vergara, is made up of women, with women’s equality and the fight against gender-based violence being one of its great causes.

KEEP READING:

Arturo Elías Ayub: what are the tips for a successful negotiation of the “shark” of Shark Tank

Shark Tank: the best products that have appeared on the program to give away this Three Kings Day

The time that Jorge Vergara, former owner of Chivas, was able to buy Manchester United