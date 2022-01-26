How much did the Mitsubishi that Paul Walker used in Fast and Furious go for auction?

The actor who died in 2013 drove a green Mitsubishi Eclipse in the first installment of the film. Surprised by the price they paid for it!

January 26, 2022 10:40 a.m.

Fast and Furious It was the first action movie that put cars as the main protagonists. Under the direction of Rob Cohen with a cast led by some unknown -at that time- Vin Diesel and Paul Walkerthe film raised more than 200 million dollars in 2001 when ‘only’ 38 were used for its production.

This Mitsubishi Eclipse was auctioned at 170 thousand dollars (TN Autos)

One of the scenes that guaranteed the success of the film was the first ‘pique’ between Toretto and Brian O’Conner. In the sequence, O’Connor, played by Walker, used a Mitsubishi Eclipse which is back in the news. And it is that the signature Mecum Auctions organized an auction in which this model of the Japanese house was sold for 170 thousand dollars.

I almost beat you

says a smiling O’Connor to Dominic in one of the most iconic phrases of this film series that is now in its ninth installment. This green-colored machine is powered by a 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder engine and an automatic transmission.

During the recording of the film six Eclipses (TN Autos) were used

The features of this vehicle escape the unsuspecting: the Eclipse features a simulated roof scoop, Sparco seats, a Jensen CD stereo system, and an APR Performance rear spoiler.

Vin Diesel (right) and Paul Walker (left) made an ideal duo in this iconic film (Getty)

Paul Walker passed away in 2013 after a car accident and since then this car has been a cult object for fans of the movie and luxury supercars. Although it was used in few shots during the film, during the recording up to six similar Eclipses were neededeach one with its particular characteristics and in relation to the shots that the director needed. The auctioned Mitsubishi was the one used by the actor during the race with Vin Diesel.

+ Enjoy the full scene here