How many Mexicans do physical exercise? This says the Inegi

Mexico has a problem with overweight and obesity. And according to the results of the Sports Practice and Physical Exercise Module published by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (inegi) seem to explain why. Of the population aged 18 and over, 60.4% declared to be physically inactive in 2021.

Of this group of the population that does not exercise or practice sports, 71.4% stated that they had ever carried out physical-sports activity while 28.6% had never carried out physical exercise.

The main reasons for not performing or abandoning physical-sports activity were: lack of time (44.3%), fatigue from work (21.7%) and health problems (17.5%).

Conversely, 39.6% of the adult population in Mexico in 2021 said they were physically active.

73.9% of the population that participated in sports or physical exercise declared health as a reason for doing so. This proportion is higher compared to 2019 and 2020, by 10.9 and 3.3 percentage points, respectively.

The population that performed sports or physical exercise in private facilities or places increased from 11.2 to 21.8%, a percentage close to the one in 2019, after its decrease in 2020.

By gender, 46.7% of men and 33% of women were physically active. In this edition, the men increased their percentage in relation to the previous lift.

The age group from 18 to 24 years presented the highest proportion of the physically active population with 64.7%. The group of 45 to 54 years had the lowest percentage with 31.6 percent.

The average time per week of physical-sport activity among those who met a sufficient level of exercise was 5 hours 45 minutes for men, and 5 hours 24 minutes for women.

OA