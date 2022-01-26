How I Met Your Father already has a release date on Disney +

MADRID, Jan 24. (CultureLeisure) –

Disney + has confirmed the release dates in Europe, the Middle East and Africa of some of its most anticipated titles. Among them is how i met your father, spin-off of how i met your mother will reach the platform on Wednesday, March 9.

“In the near future, Sophie tells her son how she met his father: a story that catapults us to the present where Sophie and her group of friends are going to discover who they are, what they expect from life and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and unlimited options“, reads the synopsis of the series, starring Hilary Duff.

On Wednesday February 2 the platform will launch the first three episodes of Pam & Tommy, fiction starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan in the roles of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Set in the wild beginnings of the Internet, the production is based on The incredible true story of Anderson and Lee’s sex tape.

Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen), the tape went from underground to a worldwide phenomenon when it hit the Internet in 1997. The series consists of eight episodes..

Another novelty will be moon knight from Marvel Studios. The series starring Oscar Isaac tells the story of Steven Grant, a kind gift shop clerk who suffers from memory loss and experiences flashbacks from another life.

Steven discovers that he has dissociative identity disorder and that he shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge, he must grapple with the complexity of their identities as he immerse yourself in a deadly mystery that dwells among the mighty gods of Egypt.

“Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deceit. The miniseries The Dropout tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, an incredible fable about fame and ambition gone terribly wrong. How is it possible that the youngest billionaire in the world lost everything in the blink of an eye? The Dropout, which will arrive throughout 2022.

March 11 launches Net, Disney and Pixar animated film. The film introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), an awkward but confident 13-year-old girl torn between being the dutiful daughter her mother wants her to be and the chaos of adolescence. Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), her protective and slightly demanding mother, is never separated from her, which is an undesirable situation for a teenager. And if the changes in his life and body weren’t enough, every time he gets too excited (which he does pretty much all the time), he turns into a giant red panda.

Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck Wild, which opens on January 28, continues with the hilarious adventures of prehistoric mammals. Desperate to get some distance from their older sister Ellie, thrill-seeking opossum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place to live alone, but quickly find themselves trapped in a massive underground cave. They are rescued by the one-eyed weasel, Buck Wild, an adventure-loving dinosaur hunter, and together they must confront the rogue dinosaurs that inhabit the Lost World.

In the coming months, the premiere on Disney+ of Gun. Based on Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, the 2018 memoir from legendary Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones, the Pistol series offers a compelling new perspective on one of rock’s greatest stories: from the council houses of the West London to SEX, Vvienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren’s famous Kings Road shop, via the international controversy that sparked the release of Never Mind the Bollocks, one of the most influential albums of all time.

In addition, the platform will offer in its catalog West Side Story, remake of the iconic 1957 musical directed by Steven Spielberg. It will also offer its subscribers The King’s Man: The First Mission, from filmmaker Matthew Vaughn.