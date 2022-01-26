Hot debate: Hollywood plans changes to the use of weapons on sets after the Alec Baldwin case

The fatal event that occurred on the set of the film rust, that it cost his life director of photography Halyna Hutchinsand for which the actor Alec Baldwin, shooter, Is being investigated , came to put in check the use of weapons in the film industry from a country that has an almost unique relationship with their ownership.

Yes OK, there are strict protocols regarding the use of a weapon During filming, whatever its nature, there are also accidents. And although what happened on the set of the film produced and starring Baldwin has not yet been clarified, the incident has generated different perspectives among those who deal with this on a daily basis.

Alec Bladwin after the tragedy on the set of Rust

acclaimed film director Guillermo del Toro was one of the first to talk about the subject and explained, during an interview with the American medium The Hollywood Reporter, that He hasn’t used “real” weapons in his sets for years.. “I have not used a firearm in my films since 2007. At this point I don’t think it’s necessary, “he said.

The Oscar winner for the shape of water that this week will premiere in our country the alley of lost souls, belongs to the group of those who believe that the use of weapons is expendable. This was verified after the filming of his film The Devil’s backbone, back in 2001.

Guillermo del Toro assured that he prefers to “avoid all the paraphernalia that comes with the use of real weapons on the set”

EFE/Guillaume Horcajuelo – Archive

During the filming of the film, which took place in the forests of Segovia, Spain, blank weapons could not be used due to the risk of fire that could be caused by a misdirected spark. “After that I realized that the safest thing is to do without them. Today, the same can even be achieved with a mobile phone app”, he explained. Although he also assured that “accidents happen”, he added that he, as a director, prefers “avoid all paraphernalia that comes with the use of real weapons on set.”

Another of the Hollywood personalities who has recently spoken out, and in totally opposite line, on the subject is the actor Nicolas Cage. In an interview with the actor, he considered that being a movie star is different from simply being an actor and that as such, the stars must be formed in the use of weapons, as well as learning all aspects of the role they are to perform.

Nicolas Cage believes that movie stars should be trained in handling weapons

“I don’t want to blame anywhere, and I’m not talking about anyone in particular, but I do think people don’t like to say movie star. We want to consider ourselves humble actors. But being a star is different, we must know how to ride a horse, how to fight. We need to know how to ride a motorcycle, use a sports car and we must know how to use a gun”. Cage, who has starred in a host of action movies, from Back face and 60 seconds to ghost rider series, also said that the double and the actor are “two roles that coexist”.

As it turned out, Cage had months before the filming of rust, an altercation with the gunsmith who gave Baldwin the loaded gun, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. During the filming of the film The Old Way, the actor got angry with Gutierrez-Reed after she started testing weapons without warning him or the team. Annoyed at the recklessness, Cage yelled at him to warn before firing a shot.

George Clooney said that safety should be of utmost importance on set

Gorge Clooney was another of those who recently spoke about what happened on the set of Rust. The famous actor and director explained in the podcast of Marc Brown, although You don’t think Baldwin meant harm, Safety must be of the utmost importance on set.

“Every time I get a gun handed to me on set, every time I look at it, I open it, I show it to the person I’m also pointing it at, and I show it to the crew,” he explained. He continued: “Maybe Alec did that, hopefully he did. But the problem is that fake bullets are misleading because they look real. They have a little hole in the back where someone got the gunpowder from.” The actor also clarified that prop weapons look extremely similar to the real ones, that is why he reviews them with the same measure as if they were real.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson, one of the actors who promised to only use fake weapons in his movies

The incident that happened on the set of rust also inspired other actors, including Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, to commit to use only fake guns in future movies. Some, including the talented actress and director Olivia Wilde, signed a petition to ban the use of real weapons on Hollywood movie sets.