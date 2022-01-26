“Horrible mother”: This is what Mila Kunis did to get away from her children

Without a doubt, after the appearance of the pandemic of Covid-19, the virus has put many in trouble mothers, who have had to “split in two”, between caring for their children and helping them with their tasks daily, and do the tasks of home, after mandatory confinement was declared worldwide, and stay away from school.

The situation did not change for the children of celebrities, and mila Kunis, American actress, did not escape this little big problem, who has two children with Ashton kutcher, her current husband, Wyatt Isabella kutcher Y Dimitri portwood kutcher, six and four years old, respectively, since being two little ones, it implies a lot of time and a lot of care.

The problems started

It was during the interview with Ellen DeGeneres, in which the 37-year-old actress She explained how difficult it was for her the first months as mothers, which was 24/7 with the little ones.

The protagonist of “The Single Moms Club” revealed to the presenter that although she loves her two little ones with all her heart, the first months were that they were in confinement, they were total chaos, that she preferred to pack her bags and leave home for two days, this to be able to record a commercial for the Super Bowl, in which she and Kutcher were hired

Did I need to escape?

He assured that it could have been the worst time to do it, however, “I really needed ita”, this when he was asked if he could do the job in the middle of the pandemic, which, there was no way to leave the house.

“I considered it a two-day vacation. Two-day vacation from my kids. I’m a horrible mom,” Kunis joked.

between laughs of public Y Ellen, Mila Kunis said to be a “mother horrible“, for complaining about the demanding behavior of the two minors in which he even compared them to bloodhounds, since he assured that the little ones can sniff from a distance.

