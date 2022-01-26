He resigned from TUDN after apologizing in networks with Baños and América

Great controversy generated the criticism of Paco Villa Y Enrique Bermudez to the management of Santiago Baths as president of America and his inability to close reinforcements for Clausura 2022.

In the TUDN program Linea de 4, the narrators pointed to Toilets as the great culprit that the negotiations that were held with players like Brian Ocampo, Paul Solari Y Paul Arriola.

After the statements of the rapporteurs, they had to apologize publicly on social networks to Santiago Baths and the azulcrema directive, which generated discontent in town.

Strong criticism from Paco Villa and Enrique Bermudez to Santiago Baños for his work in the signings, especially the far right. Poor planning in time and execution has been evident. pic.twitter.com/oCXIXqTnzq – Alejandro Alfaro (@AlexAlfaro48) January 22, 2022

And it is that with information from Ignacio Suárez ‘El Fantasma’, collaborator of RECORD, of which he will give more details in his column on Thursday, Paco Villa resigned from TUDN, following the apology he was forced to post on Twitter.

town is one of the main chroniclers of TUDN and is even scheduled to narrate the game of the Mexican team in view of Jamaica this Thursday in Kingston.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: TUDN: PACO VILLA AND PERRO BERMÚDEZ APOLOGIZED IN NETWORKS WITH BATHROOMS AFTER CRITICISM OF AMERICA