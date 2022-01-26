He is Fernando Stovell, the Mexican chef who conquered British royalty

“Helping to translate the German and French for the confidential menus, I realized that I was in charge of all the canapés at the event. I got up to see my teacher and told him: ‘my name is on all the menus and he told me that they had decided that way because I was one of the best in the group’”.

Keep cooking for British royalty

This happened in 1999. The next day Queen Elizabeth II ate and made a very special appointment to all the canapés, she recognized all the foods that I practiced. By the fourth or fifth week they called me to offer me a permanent job and after 23 years I am still the executive working for them (British royalty).

At that time, his father Gregorio Ramírez Montaño, who died in 2015, already suspected what he was doing and when Fernando Stovell confirmed it, he did not bother. “Very nice, he told me: ‘I didn’t doubt for a minute that whatever you were going to do would be with passion, and I think you chose the best profession’”.

The secret of confidentiality is reserved

The renowned Mexican chef has countless anecdotes with the royal family, because in addition to Queen Elizabeth, he also cooked for Princes Harry and William. However, out of protocol and respect, not all those moments should be revealed, so from his mouth he will never say if Her Majesty is allergic to any ingredient or if Lady Di’s children are regulars to certain condiments.

The Mexican chef who cooks for the British royal family

(Courtesy)



“When it comes to knowing what they eat, there is a certain confidentiality that I don’t want to break. There are things that I do want to talk about and others about which I close the doors and it is not because of rudeness, but it seems very intrusive to me to talk about the private lives of others. Thanks to my confidentiality is that I have come so far with many people, “he stressed.