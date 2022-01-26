He did not speak to the media

The departure of Guillermo Fernández from Cruz Azul is a fact. The player took advantage of the days off that Juan Reynoso gave him to travel to Argentina, and there he negotiated with Boca Juniors the conditions for his third stint at the club. Finally, the Xeneizes will buy their pass six months before the end of their relationship with the Machine.

But nevertheless, Pol had to return to Mexico yes or yes to sign his disassociation from the institution and say goodbye to his colleagues. In addition, he would take advantage of finalizing the move that was pending before his trip to Buenos Aires. And although the deadline given by the sky-blue DT expired yesterday, this morning the player arrived in the country.

At approximately 7:00 a.m., Fernández left the Mexico City airport accompanied by his father, Gustavo, who is also his representative. There were no emissaries from Cruz Azul waiting for him, and the player did not speak to the media that were awaiting his arrival in the country.

Moreover, the Argentine explained why he will not refer to this issue while leaving the air terminal. “I will not speak (with the media) until I resolve my personal issues. Many assumptions were made that were not due because I was going through a not so good moment. I hope they know how to understand me and soon I will speak so that people have everything clear”Fernandez said, anticipating future statements.

Everything indicates that Pol will say goodbye to Cruz Azul via social networks and Once settled back in Argentina, he will give interviews to explain why he said goodbye to the Machine., although he had committed his permanence in the squad until next June. The Celestes will receive about 2 million dollars for the transfer.