Guillermo del Toro wrote the leading role of his new movie for Leonardo DiCaprio

After the exhibition for the press in Mexico of “The Alley of Lost Souls”, Guillermo del Toro held a remote meeting with the media. The most recent film directed by the Mexican opens in his country on January 27. This is the adaptation of the novel “Nightmare Alley” by William Lindsay starring Bradley Cooper and Rooney Mara.

However, Cooper was not the option that the director of “The Shape of Water”, a film for which he received the Oscar for best direction, had in mind at first, but Leonardo DiCaprio. “But we had a scheduling conflict, it can’t be done and the next person who was right to do it was Bradley Cooper and he put his heart and soul into the character and played an extraordinary role. He became a partner and a dear friend to The rest of my life. It helped me discover, to create this character in a very complete way. The characters of Tony Collette, Willem Dafoe, Ron Pearlman, Rooney Mara, Paul Anderson, Cate Blanchett… the role was written mostly for them. ”.

Guillermo del Toro, who premiered his film in the United States in the same week as “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” paid homage to classic American noir cinema, which had its best period in the 1930s and 1940s. which is precisely the story of “The Alley of Lost Souls”. The result was praised by Martin Scorsese, who lamented the little echo of Del Toro’s film on US billboards.

Poster for “The Alley of Lost Souls”. Photo: courtesy 20th Century Fox

Del Toro has always been drawn to film noir. “The movie I wanted to do before ‘Cronos’ was an adaptation of the novel ‘There will be no happy ending’, by Paco Ignacio Taibo II,” he said at the meeting with the media, but in the end he did not succeed. “But from a very young age the division of interest for me was between film noir, crime fiction and the horror genre, among others”.

“What we are experiencing seems very interesting to me because I believe that on many levels people have to put on masks, masks of something to function on a social and spiritual level instead of revealing themselves as they are. The contrast between the honestly dishonest world of the circus and the supposedly humane world of the city really interested me. Film noir is the closest thing to American tragedy. In Greek tragedy the gods watch over us and our destiny is inexorable; here, in film noir, that same feeling of the inevitable is known to be tragic”.

Rooney Mara and Bradley Cooper in a scene from “The Alley of Lost Souls.” Photo: courtesy 20th Century Fox

What he wanted to explore was “the theme of truth, lies, the resurgence of demagoguery around the world. An empty demagoguery, full of promises. On a personal and spiritual level we are experiencing a crisis between truth and lies on an almost epistemological level.. It’s a time when this character Stanton Carlisle (Cooper), who is a careerist who just wants to go up, up, up, seemed very relevant to me now. Although it is set in the late 1930s and early 40s of the last century, it talks about very current things: the idea of ​​fame and success as something empty”.

“The alley of lost souls”, or “Nightmare Alley”, is a film that he considers something new in his filmography. “As an artist you have to renew yourself and deal with things that scare us or give us trouble; in every film I make I don’t know what I’m going to have to learn… All my movies have left me an apprenticeship”.