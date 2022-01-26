Google Pixel 6A – features, price and release date

The Pixel 6A is coming: here’s everything you need to know about Google’s next cheap smartphone.

After some Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro considered the best Google smartphones to date, the company now plans to expand its catalog with the Google Pixel 6Athe renewal of one of the most successful families in its catalogue.

Little by little, more and more details are emerging about the expected Reduced Price Pixel that will arrive in 2022. As of today, we already have information about its release date, features, design, cameras and much more. We have compiled all the information in this article.

Features of the Google Pixel 6A

The Pixel 6A will be the mid-range model of the Pixel 6 series. It will have a slightly lower technical section than the Pixel 6, although it will have some similarities with the two models presented in October 2022.

Google Pixel 6A design

Thanks to leaks, we know that the Pixel 6A will feature an almost identical design to the Pixel 6, with the now famous “Camera Bar” running horizontally across the back of the device, and a dual-tone finish on its back.

For now, it is not clear if the device will be made of aluminum and glass like the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, or if Google will use plastic again to shape the body of its new cheap smartphone.

What is known is that it will be the smallest size model of the whole family, measuring only 15.2 centimeters tall. all thanks to one 6.2-inch diagonal screen –smaller than the previous Pixel 5A– surrounded by slim margins. Of course, there will be no hole located at the top center of the screenwhere will the camera be for selfies.

Speaking of the screen, rumors suggest that it will be a OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution. At the moment it is not clear if it will have a high refresh rate, but it is very likely that, if it does, it will have a maximum of 90 hertz like the Pixel 6.

Another important change will be the 3.5-millimeter headphone port removalwhich for the first time in the history of the “A” series, will not be present.

Google Pixel 6A processor and memory

Despite being a device focused on the mid-range, the Google Pixel 6A will have nothing to envy to the more expensive models of the Pixel series as far as power is concerned. And it is that the more recent leaks suggest that the device will have same Google Tensor processor that equip the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

The processor, yes, will be associated with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storageand Android 12 will be the version of the system that will bring the phone to life.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Battery

All of the above would be backed by a large battery of 4800mAh capacity –Larger than Pixel 6, but smaller than Pixel 6 Pro and 30W fast wired charging.

For now, the rumors do not make it clear if the smartphone will have, or not, with support for wireless charging. If it did, it would be the first “A” series smartphone to feature this technology.

Google Pixel 6A cameras

As the rumors had advanced, the photographic system of the Google Pixel 6A will be inherited from the Pixel 5.

Therefore, its main camera system is expected to consist of two sensors, one main Sony IMX363 12.2 megapixel along with a Sony IMX386 12 megapixel with ultra wide angle lens.

Lastly, the front camera will use a Sony IMX355 sensor with 8 megapixel resolution.

Those who are somewhat familiar with the journey of the Pixel series so far should know that using old sensors has never been a problem for camera devices. After all, Google relies heavily on advances in computational photography, and combining its algorithms with this set of sensors is likely to result in a photographic experience of a very good level taking into account the segment of the market to which the Pixel 6A is directed.

Google Pixel 6A data sheet

Google Pixel 6A Characteristics Dimensions 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm Screen 6.2-inch rigid OLED

FullHD+ Processor Google Tensioner –GS101– RAM 6/8GB Operating system android 12

Minimum of 3 years of guaranteed Android updates Storage 128GB cameras rear:

-Sony IMX363 12.2MP Dual Pixel, ƒ/1.7, 1.4μm

– 12MP Sony IMX386 Ultra Wide Angle, 112°

Frontal:

– Sony IMX355 8 megapixel Battery 4800 mAh with 30W fast charge Others On-screen fingerprint reader

USB Type-C

stereo speakers

Google Pixel 6A price, how much will it cost?

It is still early to talk about Google Pixel 6A price. Clearly he will be cheapest mobile of the Pixel 6A series, and probably the Cheapest pixel of 2022. But, for now, we have no data on the figures.

If Google decides not to vary the price excessively with respect to last year’s model, we may be talking about a device of $450a figure that would make it a particularly attractive model, especially considering that the Pixel 5 costs almost $150 more.

Release date and launch of the Google Pixel 6A

The latest details that we have been able to learn about the Google Pixel 6A are related to its availability. And it is that several sources have indicated that Google would plan to launch its new Cheap Pixel in May 2022coinciding with the arrival of the Google Pixel Watch, the first smartwatch made by the company.

It is very likely, therefore, that the presentation of the Pixel 6A will be held during Google I/O 2022the great fair for developers held annually by Google, which in the past has served to show the world the new devices of the Pixel series, such as the Pixel 3a.

