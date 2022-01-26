Google Photos: 5 tricks to save space and make the most of free storage

Google Photos logo. (photo: ComputerHoy.com)

Google Photos set up a feature that stopped letting you save photos for free last year, so it’s like a paid one. But nevertheless, There are several methods by which you can add a few megabytes or gigabytes to make more room for your photos.

These are pretty simple tricks and will save you a lot of space. They are not complicated at all, just ideas to consider in case you are a few gigabytes short for all your photos.

But if you need enough gigabytes to fit all your files, and these tricks don’t work either, you will have to think about buying more storage or look for one of the alternatives of Google.

Clean up in Drive

Storage space is shared between Google Photos Y google driveso whatever you upload to the Google cloud affects how much storage you have in Google Photos.

Here, you should ideally consider whether you want to continue to use the Google cloud for large files, and remember that both microsoft in Windows What Manzana they offer free space in their own clouds.

The ideal is to be able to combine free repositories from different platforms, or at least search Drive for the files that take up the most to move them and save space.

Clean Google Drive. (photo: Bitrix24 Support)

Deep cleaning of Drive and Gmail

Google has a website where you can help free up space in your account. the site is one.google.com/storage/management and with it you can delete large files from Drive and Gmail very easily.

here you can select the files with the highest weight on both platforms so you can save storage space. Yes, the space occupied by post you receive is also important.

This page shows you content in various groups. You will see first Deleted elementswhich are files and emails deleted from Drive and Gmail that are still in your Trash and taking up space, as well as Spam.

and then too will show you the files that occupy the most of the two platforms so you can decide if you want to delete some of them to save space.

Google Drive and Gmail. (photo: ComputerHoy.com)

Delete large photos

Google Photos has an option to find large photos. To do this, follow the steps below:

1. First click on your profile image and enter the option of Photo Settings in the menu that opens.

2. Here, press on Backup and sync

3. Now, tap on Manage storage.

4. Finally, enter the option of Large photos and videos

Here you will be able to eliminate what weighs more in terms of space and have more storage available to you.

Google Drive the great photos. (photo: SoftZone)

Change the quality of your photos

In the settings of Photosjust select Memory saving as image download quality.

You can also compress any downloads that already exist, but keep in mind that you will lose the original quality, so you may want to make a backup first.

You must do this on the web by going to photos.google.com/settings. Once inside click on the option Claim Space Y you will be given the option to apply the changes.

Quality in Google Photos. (photo: the confidential)

Erase blurry photos or screenshots

In the Manage Storage options you also have options to view your screenshots and blurry photos. Google Photos can detect both and will sort them into a list so you can decide if you want to delete them to save space.

In general, most of the blurry photos can be removed, so deleting them shouldn’t take much time, except in rare cases in the images that mean a lot to us.

And screenshots are often used temporarily, so keeping them in your cloud storage is usually not helpful either.

Blurred photos in Google Photos. (photo: The Spanish)

KEEP READING:

This is why they banned drones in the United Arab Emirates

How to prevent being added to a WhatsApp group without permission

Bitcoin has lost more than $30,000 in two months, more than 75% of what it gained last year