Get these 3 Apex Legends for free for a limited time

After 3 years of existence, Apex Legends continues to be talked about, not only because it is constantly growing and adding legends with each new season that is released, but also because this coming February 4th the Battle Royale developed by Respawn turns 3 years since its premiere.

This is why its developers have decided to celebrate in a big way this year, deciding that the best thing they could do to not only attract new players, but also to reward existing ones, was to give away 3 legends which surely not everyone has been able to get .

These are the dates and rewards with which Apex Legends celebrates its third anniversary

And it is that as we can read on the official website of Apex Legends, in a couple of weeks we will be able to start non-exclusively claim Octane, Wattson and Valkyrie when entering the gamebut also get to know various thematic packs for each of these, and a legendary pack for Valkyrie. If they are one of the players who do not yet have these characters, and would like to claim them, these are the dates to write down:

Week 1 (February 8 to 15)

Feel the speed in week 1 and permanently unlock a Octane and three thematic packs

Week 2 (February 15-22)

Charge your batteries in week 2 and permanently unlock a Wattson and three thematic packs

Week 3 (February 22 to March 1)

Take to the skies in week 3 and permanently unlock Valkyriethree themed packs and one legendary