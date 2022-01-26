Gay silence: the story of a meme inspired by Jodie Foster

“Now that I’m confessing so many things, I felt the need to say something that I’ve never been able to say in public,” Jodie Foster, the legendary gringo actress and film director, suddenly launched. It’s a statement that makes me a little nervous, although not as much as my publicist. Okay, I’m going to say it loud and proud: I’m… single.

Of course, he was joking, it was true what he said… but his marital status was not what he really wanted to tell.

She, who was nominated at the Oscars for Best Supporting Actress (1976) at just 13 years old, knew the expectation she was generating with her speech that night, on January 13, 2013, at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony .

Robert Downey Jr. was the presenter on that occasion and had just presented him with the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award. In those days, the interpreter was 50 years old.

Jodie Foster as a teenager in Taxi Driver (1976).

Onstage in the grand ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Foster only needed seven minutes to thrill the select audience made up of stars like George Clooney, Anne Hathaway, Mel Gibson and Jennifer Lopez.

With her award in her hands, the actress who shone in films like The silence of the inocents Y defendantsbetween jokes and feints, decided to make a revelation that, in reality, was rather an open secret.

And he said, as if he had already made it public a long time ago:

“I already came out of the closet a thousand years ago, in the Stone Age, in those days when a frail young girl opened up to her friends, family and co-workers and then gradually to everyone she met. But now apparently I’m told that every famous person must give the details of his private life with a press conference or a reality show in prime time…

From then on, his speech took on emotional edges, being witnessed by his sons Charles and Christopher, who were then 14 and 11 years old. They were born from her relationship with producer Cydney Bernard, from whom she was already separated in those days.

In any case, she declared that she felt “very proud of our modern family”.

One speech, one life

At just two years old, Foster had her first appearance on television, when she starred in a commercial for the Coppertone sunscreen brand. When she had already turned four, she began to participate in television series. And at 13 she had the big break of hers when she was part of the iconic cabdriverby Martin Scorsese.

This marked the launch of a career full of successes, which even allowed her to win two Oscars for Best Actress, in 1989 and 1992, for her leading roles in defendants Y The silence of the inocents.

But, of course, acting has always been a complex job for her, one that takes her out of her comfort zone.

“Acting is weird and it puts you in a place of instability. I don’t have the usual personality of an actor,” he recounted in his Golden Globe speech. I was not the girl who went up to dance on a table to get people’s attention.

His introverted personality meant that he went the extra mile for his work. “Show business is not a bad job if you can survive it,” she said that night in 2013.

The problem is that “if you have been a public figure since you were a child, if you have had to fight to make your life real and honest and normal after all, then perhaps you value privacy above all else. others”, he declared and emphasized: “Privacy”.

And as. Her career even led her, before she was even 20 years old, to end up captured by the media circus that was the case of John Hickley Jr., who excused his attempt to kill the US President, Ronand Reagan, with a kind of obsession that he had with Foster’s character in Taxi driver. The actress even testified at the trial.

Thus, it made sense that cameras and newspapers generate a certain allergy.

What’s more, in 2012, when Kristen Stewart’s infidelity to her partner at the time, Robert Pattinson, was revealed, Foster – who had met the actress when she was just a girl – came to her defense. “If I were a young actor today I would have quit before I started,” he stated. “If I had grown up in this media culture I think I wouldn’t be able to survive emotionally.”

And he finished: “There is no right to invade anyone’s privacy.”

an unforgettable expression

And, of course, as she preaches, she also practices, since she was a 17-year-old teenager.

In an interview in 1979, sitting comfortably in an armchair, with her legs apart, one resting on the other, she answered the journalist’s questions, who asked her about her future, her education, her career and even her “type”. of man”:

-Have a boyfriend?

“No, no,” the young actress replied with a nervous laugh. I don’t have time and I guess I don’t think too much about it.

After that, Foster remained silent with a slight smile on her face, an expression that years later was taken by some anonymous netizen to baptize the image as “Gay silence”, making it a popular meme of the present.

The Jodie Foster meme.

But at that moment, the interview continued:

“What kind of guy would you like when you have time to think about it?” The interviewer insisted.

And while he was formulating the question, Foster waited to answer, still with a smile on his face. He slightly stuck out his tongue between his lips and raised his eyebrows as if to say, “I know something you don’t know.”

“Aah…I don’t know…I guess I’d like someone who understands my job, and who understands that when you’re on camera and someone says to me “Jodie, you’re so beautiful!” it doesn’t mean anything.

Foster had skilfully dodged the question, leaving a nice message about love and, true to his style, putting a veil of mystery, of intimacy, which he has cultivated throughout his life.