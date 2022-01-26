Garrett Hedfund: Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund end their relationship after three years together | Present

Definitely, today we do not have good news for those who believe that love lasts forever, and unfortunately, more and more established couples in the world of entertainment announce that their relationship has ended.

We mention the above since it was recently revealed that Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund they separated after three years together.

In fact, nobody expected this announcement, because the couple seemed to be a perfect fairy tale. It should be noted that the couple separated after being in a relationship for three years and becoming parents.

According to a source close to them, they would have separated mainly due to personal differences. However, they are doing everything possible to find the best co-parenting system, that is, to raise their child “together” and without their problems as a couple affecting the little one.

How did you meet?