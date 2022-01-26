Garrett Hedfund: Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund end their relationship after three years together | Present
Definitely, today we do not have good news for those who believe that love lasts forever, and unfortunately, more and more established couples in the world of entertainment announce that their relationship has ended.
We mention the above since it was recently revealed that Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund they separated after three years together.
In fact, nobody expected this announcement, because the couple seemed to be a perfect fairy tale. It should be noted that the couple separated after being in a relationship for three years and becoming parents.
According to a source close to them, they would have separated mainly due to personal differences. However, they are doing everything possible to find the best co-parenting system, that is, to raise their child “together” and without their problems as a couple affecting the little one.
How did you meet?
The couple seemed to have no problems / Internet
Emma and Garrett they started dating before the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2019. Everyone could tell how in love they were, in fact they were so happy that they decided to move in together.
Little time passed for both of them to form a family, because in December 2020, they had a little boy whom they called Rhodes.
Of course, the news puzzled many, since the couple never gave any indication that something was wrong in their marriage, in fact the actress used to share photos with Garrett where they both enjoyed the sweet expectation of their son.
Finally, a source close to the couple confirmed the separation of both and in an interview with People magazine said that they look calm and are looking for a healthy co-parenting, both for little Rhodes and for them.
So far neither of the two actors has confirmed or denied the news and they have not been seen to remove the photos in which they appear together from their social networks.