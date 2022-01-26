Galilea Montijo launches a “warning” to Superholly for criticizing Yalitza, the tunden in networks (video)

youtuber’s video super holly where he “criticizes” the actress Yalitza Aparicio reached national television, specifically the program “Today”, where the driver Galilea Montijo sent him a rude message to which the content creator it didn’t take long reply.

What happened to Superholly and Yalitza Aparicio?

As reported, Superholly was caught up in “controversy” by releasing a video titled “Analyzing the English of Yalitza Aparicio”. For her part, the actress wasted no time in launching her counter with a reaction video.

Many media outlets replicated the news, some apparently without seeing the content of both videoswhere the alleged criticism did not take place, since Holly admitted that there was not enough material to analyze regarding the actress.

The content creator has a section on her channel in which, objectively -and often kindly- she analyzes the English of Mexicans and Latinos; Among her videos are “Analyzing the English of…”: Enrique Peña Nieto, Eugenio Derbez and Sofia Vergara.

It should be noted that, in most cases, Holly; who lived part of his childhood in Mexico and through a video she has talked about how difficult it was for her adapt and learn the Spanish language; emphasizes that the English “It doesn’t have to be perfect, but make itself understood”, as he reiterated when several media outlets replied to the note about his criticism.

What did Galilea Montijo say to Superholly?

In the specific case of the presenter of “Hoy”, a follower shared the moment in which Galilea Montijo -who clearly did not see the video in question- sends a message to Holly, which many of her followers considered “rude” and “unnecessary ”.

“When you have the wool that Yalitza Aparicio and Sofía Vergara have, then we’ll talk, baby. Meanwhile ‘I do n’t Care ”, the presenter is heard saying, amid the laughter of her panelmates.

Given this, SuperHolly shared the clip of the program on her social networks, in which she wrote: “As I always say, the important thing is to make ourselves understoodwith that we are already on the other side”.

Asked by a follower to put into context what the video was about, Superholly added: “What’s up with the comment? It didn’t take 5 minutes to see what my channel is about, and what I concluded in the video where I analyze Yalitza’s English.”

Yes, he told me that when I have the money in the bank that Yalitza and Sofía Vergara have, I can dedicate myself to criticizing. (??? What’s up with the comment?)

On the other hand, Superholly, which on YouTube has more than 4 million followers; will soon take root Yucatan Peninsulawhen you inaugurate a series of apartments that you can rent in Tulum, Quintana Roo.