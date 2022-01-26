Galilea Montijo attacks those who criticize Yalitza Aparicio for her pronunciation in English

After Superholly criticized the pronunciation of Yalitza Aparicio of the English language, Galilea Montijo He lashed out at the influencer in defense of artists who have not taken their careers to the United States.

During a show section of the Hoy program, an interview was broadcast that Yalitza Aparicio gave in a meeting with the media. After her statements, Galilea Montijo gave her opinion regarding the controversial video defending the level of pronunciation that people who speak Spanish develop when they begin to practice English.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker