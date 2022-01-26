Galilea Montijo attacks those who criticize Yalitza Aparicio for her pronunciation in English

After Superholly criticized the pronunciation of Yalitza Aparicio of the English language, Galilea Montijo He lashed out at the influencer in defense of artists who have not taken their careers to the United States.

During a show section of the Hoy program, an interview was broadcast that Yalitza Aparicio gave in a meeting with the media. After her statements, Galilea Montijo gave her opinion regarding the controversial video defending the level of pronunciation that people who speak Spanish develop when they begin to practice English.

Related news

“Superholly, the day you have Yalitza’s wool, Sofia Vergara’s wool and all those you criticize in your account, then we’ll talk, baby,” she began.

The members of Hoy took advantage of the occasion to ask that people’s pronunciation not be criticized, especially those artists who work abroad and have to adapt to the demands of the medium.

Related news

“The success of Sofía Vergara, Antonio Bandera is talking to Latinos in English,” added Raquel Bigorra. “The same Salma [Hayek]. I assure you that Salma has to speak perfect French and perfect English, but they do not lose their essence”, Montijo pointed out and commented that most of these artists are strong representatives of Latin America in the world.