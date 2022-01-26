friend reveals the damage that Amber Heard left in his life

Johnny Depp He is one of the most successful and beloved actors of Hollywoodbut unfortunately it has not gone well in the love.

And it is that in the 2015 he married the also actress, Amber Heard, but after two years they divorcedafter a relationship stormy and chaotic.

Since then, the actors have been in a legal Battle, which still continues, because the protagonist of Aquaman accused him of domestic violence.







But, the actor defended himself and also accused her ofand assault him, hit him, and even put out a cigarette on his cheek.

“She is a calculating, sociopathic, narcissistic and completely emotionally dishonest woman,” the actor once said.

The actor has been very private with his personal life, but now, a friend and former partner has revealed how much the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean is suffering.





Johnny Depp’s friend talks about the damage that Amber Heard has caused the actor

Bill “Beano” Hanti, Depp’s ex-partner from the eighties band The Kidsspoke for a documentary planned by the streaming platform Discovery+ about the case of the actors who will be named ‘Johnny vs. Amber’.

“She drove him to the brink of insanity, she ruined his life, she really did. Look at him, he totally ruined his career. She cost her friends. Part of her family,” Bill assured.





In addition, he assured that The actress ruined the relationship that existed between Depp and his ex-partner and mother of his children, Vanessa Paradis.

“She got into Johnny’s head and drove him completely insane, to the point where he was drinking and drugging himself insane.”

The actor He lost two big roles after this scandal with his ex, that of Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Animals, and that of Jack Sparrow, in Pirates of the Caribbean.





But nevertheless, He continues to fight for the truth to come to light, and he does not let himself collapse, because he continues to work and was recently the image of Dior for his Sauvage perfume, in addition to attending last year some important events.