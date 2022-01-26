Free Fire codes for today January 26, 2022; all rewards free

Free Fire offers us free reward codes every day, thus making it easier for us not to have to spend real money necessarily to enjoy juicy advantages in our games of this popular title of the Garena battle royale multiplayer genre, which is available on iOS mobile devices and Android. This is a free game (free-to-play) with integrated purchases, so you have to take into account that there are microtransactions. We already know all the codes of free fire for today, Wednesday, January 26, 2022, available for players from Spain, Latin America and the rest of the world.

In other guides related to Free Fire, from FreeGameTips we explain how to get memory fragments, the V for verified for our profile, a list with flag codes to modify our name and how to get memory fragments, as well as how to do auto headshot, how to get memory fragments and how to make your nick invisible.

Do not miss the most recent weekly agenda, with new elite pass, among many other rewards. We remind you that the premium version of the game, Free Fire Max, is now available, here we list all compatible cell phones in 2021 and how to download it for free on iOS, Android or PC devices.

Here below we leave you all free reward codes for today jan 26, 2022 in Spain.

Free Fire: Today’s Free Reward Codes January 26, 2022

TXRKM22AWE9J

76AVUN8V4YVF

7HRRYQ8ZSXHE

YSYGNT683K9A

98V26BZA2UA5

KC78CMCM8NK2

VBWVF9MG7EGT

UDE36JUTXTAK

N8XDCTJ36M26

GY359T7Y9EXM

MQJWNBVHYAQM

UU64YCDP92ZB

JEB45G79CFSF

7EDTPY4QGK24

8ZUGJWY6WFCT

P46CW7WM2TVA

WHAHXTENCKCM

CY7KG742AUU2

42TPG5PJQF6N

HEJT6AYNCDXU

How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?

First of all: Click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Second, log in with your Free Fire account from the chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Step Three: Enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure you don’t confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Fourth and last step: once they confirm the code you have selected, all you have to do is wait until they are reflected in your account.

free fire is available for free (free-to-play, free with microtransactions) in the Apple App Store for iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) and Google Play Android phones or tablets. If you are using PC, PC players can download the game by following this simple procedure.

Source | Prepare Exams