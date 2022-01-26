For Britney Spears what happens in Las Vegas does not stay in Las Vengas and confesses the bad treatment she received | Big Bang

Britney Spears they feel free and that shows in their social networks where they are becoming more and more active and where they do not stop remembering the bad times they have had while under the guardianship of their father. He had many limitations and has confessed some of those he had during his residency in Las Vegas.

“When I used to do shows, I had to wear two layers of tights every night… the one night i cheated and said NO and didn’t cover my legs i swear i danced 💃 and I moved so much faster without anything in them … ”, she began explaining along with a video in which she appears wearing a sexy bikini.

“This swimsuit 👙 is really expensive!!! It looks like a costume, but it’s great to see my legs raw…”, he expressed while remembering those times already past.

Vegas Confessions

They say what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but that’s not the case. “People don’t know this, but when I was in Vegas, I was never allowed to go to the spa 🧖‍♀️… they didn’t want me to have coffee ☕️ or tea for my friends from home to show up going to spas drinking champagne 🍾 I’m not lying and I was the loser working and entertaining them at night… I don’t think it’s a good deal either!!!!”, she exposes about the limitations to which she was subjected.

It is clear that it’s going to be hard for him to forget about those times and that now that he can make his own decisions, it seems that he could seek his happiness in places like the one he is in now.

From Maui he wanted to send a message: “So on this beautiful day here in Maui 🏖 I’m here to remind everyone that being treated as an equal individual doesn’t take much… just RESPECT!✊! Psss let’s go to war 🙄😜???”.