flirting with Keanu Reeves is possible and CD Projekt approves

Cyberpunk 2077 has become by far one of the most talked about titles since 2020. It is not for less and it is that even today the CD Projekt RPG has pending to receive updates of content and improvements for the new generations of consoles from Microsoft and Sony. However, there are also good things like the current state of the game is better than the one we saw on your way out, its price in sales like those of GOG, or this dating simulator which has been created by fans.

Well, we don’t know if we classify it as good or bad, but cyber bang 2069 It is reality, not fiction. We are talking about a title that offers us to flirt in Night City, the city that hosts all the adventures of the base game, in a Adventure novel with which we will flirt with characters like Johnny Silverhand or Goro Takemura.

Cyberbang 2069 rescues several characters from Cyberpunk 2077 and even their neo-futuristic aesthetic Japanese-inspired, and the soundtrack feels like it’s pulled directly from the game. We are talking about a dating simulator where we will play V again, although with some suggestive content that has been released from free form in two versions: one more mischievous and another with part of the content cut to avoid any misunderstanding.

Despite this, it seems that from CD Projekt they do not see with bad eyes this independent title and, according to the Twitter description of the game, it is a project under the permission of the Polish studio. In fact, Patrick Mills, mission designer at CD Projekt, has shared on his account Twitter curious thing about this proposal and admits to being delighted with how imaginative the community is of players.





Of course, Cyberbang 2069 is more than just a dating simulator. We will have decisions to make as a good role-playing game, and even fights to play. The title has four missions in which we will have to win the affection of different characters from the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. An independent and low-cost proposal, although we could take it as a kind of spin off from the official game.