First images on the set of the latest Marvel film

Although Marvel is about to release Moon Knight on Disney Plus next month, La Casa de las Ideas does not stop working on its other television series that complement that phase 4 that Kevin Feige is building. One of those fictions is secret invasionthe series in which the Skrulls They will have a great role again, after being part of the first Captain Marvel tape. This time, it doesn’t look like there will be no superhero at hand for Nick Furywho will have to deal with cobie smulders this conspiracy stratagem in which the aliens will try to take control of the earth. Now, thanks to internet leaks we have been able to see the first photos of the protagonists on the setrevealing the aspect that they will present in the series.

Samuel L Jackson, Emilia Clarke, Ben Mendelsohn and Cobie Smulders are already in England filming #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/BUoaAoFXf1 – Marvel Latin News (@MarvelLatin) January 23, 2022

Apart from Jackson and Smulders the cast is joined by the actress from Game of Thrones Emilia Clarke and Ben Mendelsohn reprising his role as Talos. The story is based on the comic of the same name by Brian Michael Bendis and as can be seen by some of the cast’s faces photographed on the street, Secret Invasion will have a lot of action other than Shield’s own espionage.

More of Emilia Clarke shooting SECRET INVASION scenes as Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill follows her. (https://t.co/TyDfJrRPnB) pic.twitter.com/tmLmp8RXBl —Secret Invasion News (@SInvasionNews) January 24, 2022

On Hollywood location shoots it is inevitable that bystanders do not filter images of the actorsbecause among other things you cannot prohibit people from taking snapshots on public roads, something that has already happened with tapes like Flash or batgirl.

📸🚨 FROM THE SET 🚨📸 💥 First images of Nick Fury in #SecretInvasion !!!💥 pic.twitter.com/rSKuJkeLGp – Movie Crazy Planet 🎬🍿🥤 (@MovieCrazyP) January 24, 2022

One of the strongest rumors surrounding the new series is the possible appearance of Ryan Gosling’s Deadpoolwho in Spider-Woman number 18 He has revealed himself as the one in charge of ending Veranke, the queen of these changing beings. A risky move but not strange, because Hawk Eye already presented Wilson Fisk surprisingly and Loki to one of the versions of Kang the Conqueror.

Secret Invasion It is scheduled to premiere throughout this 2022 on Disney Plus. It will count as usual, with six chapters of approximately 40/45 minutes each.