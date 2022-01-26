Finneas, brother of Billie Eilish, reveals the embarrassing moment he spent with Taylor Swift

U.S. – The singer, songwriter and producer, Finneas he used his words carefully to Taylor Swift, and has gone on record that this moment was, in fact, his most embarrassing moment.

The brother of Billie Eilish, h.held an informal question and answer session through instagram stories where he revealed that he was invited to Swift’s birthday party and was apparently mortified by something she said while there.

I said ‘thanks for coming’ to Taylor Swift at her own birthday party,” she admitted. I meant to say ‘thanks for having me’ or whatever obviously,” Finneas wrote.

swift complied 32 years on December 13, and had a double party with her friend Alan Haim.

Don’t say it, don’t say it RIGHT, I’m saying it *I’M FEELIN 32″, she wrote to fans on social media on her birthday. And Alana feels 30. Don’t worry, we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes i love you all so much

Finneas and Billie recently won the Golden Globe for best original song for no time to die, from J’s movieJames Bond of the same name. Swift recently made headlines for being announced as the first global ambassador for the Record Store Day, which will take place on April 23. An unannounced release of Record Story Day Swift’s is also scheduled to drop that day.