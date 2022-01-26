Find out what are the most curious insurances of the famous

and, sometimes, more eschatological.

Julia RobertsIker Casillas or the singer and actress JLo are some of the protagonists of this article.

A rumor claimed that Jennifer Lopez’s butt was insured for five million dollars.

In the world of celebrities we find endless rumors and news that seem typical of April Fools’ Day. However, some of them are true:

Julia Roberts and the smile of America

Who has never heard that the smile of the actress Julia Roberts is one of the most significant in the American continent? Thanks to her extensive career as an actress and model, we have been able to enjoy her kind and beautiful smile. She was also a pioneer in ensuring elements that go beyond the traditional: Julia Roberts insured her smile for a whopping $30 million.

The hands of Iker Casillas

Focusing on our country, we find the goalkeeper Iker Casillaswho did not hesitate ensure his hands for 7.5 million euros. They have given great triumphs to La Roja or Real Madrid, but it is striking that the amount is so astronomical.

JLo’s butt

About Jennifer Lopezwe emphasize that the news about her ass insurance was finally a rumor. In this case, it was stated that he wanted insure it for 5 million dollars. The rumor spread to the point that the actress and singer herself had to go out and deny it.

Kim Kardashian’s physique also has an insurance price

If there is a saga that stands out for its extravagance, it is the Kardashians. None of them would surprise us, and in terms of insurance, Kim Kardashian also appears on this list. In this case, the star hired a policy of up to 10 million dollars so safeguard your figure.

Taylor Swift joins in making sure her legs

Focusing on the world of music, there are singers that they have not hesitated ensure their livelihood, the voice. But nevertheless, Taylor Swift also notable for having secured his lower extremities by $40 million.

Jennifer Aniston and her hair insurance

Finally, we find Jennifer Aniston in the list of people who secure implausible elements. The popular protagonist of Friends, has insured her precious hair for the amount of 3.5 million euros. It would be interesting to know the price of the products you use to make it look perfect.

As we can check, celebrities do not hesitate to take the subject of insurance to the limit. For the moment, we should only worry about taking out home and car insurance that covers us with different guarantees, as well as benefits.

