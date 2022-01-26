Financial products with the most complaints, according to Condusef

During 2021, the complaints filed by users of financial services for some product they added 235 thousand 168 complaints, which meant an increase of 31.8 percent compared to the 178 thousand 491 reported in 2020, revealed the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef).

According to the defense organization, eight out of 10 complaints filed by users of financial services they are concentrated in 10 products, out of a total of 148.

The credit card is the product with the highest number of claims, with a total of 41,289, which represents an 18.4 percent increase in complaints; followed by debit cards that totaled 26,143, an increase of 6.8 percent compared to 2020.

The personal loans were in third position with 24 thousand 17 complaints, an increase of 31.2 percent. In this area, the increase in complaints against collection offices stands out, which totaled 22,485, an increase of 121.7 percent.

The special credit report had 14 thousand 541 claims22.3 percent more than in 2020, while auto insurance had 12,834 complaints, a 36.3 percent increase compared to the previous year.

In the seventh position was individual life insurance With an increase of 61.7 percent, complaints against payroll loans grew 56.6 percent, savings accounts 53.6 percent and payroll accounts 24.1 percent.

As the main causes, the Condusef identified that the collection management leads claimssunrecognized consumption, unrecognized electronic transfer, refusal to pay compensation, unrecognized charges on the account, request for product or service cancellation not attended and not applied.

Also, the disagreement with the balance of the credit or the amount of amortizationsthe refusal to comply with the anticipated conclusion established in the contract, due to the issuance of a special credit report and the payment or deposit not applied totally or partially to the product or service.

BBVA Mexico, Citibanamex, Banorte, Santander and Banco Azteca lead the complaints of users from the entire financial system, followed by HSBC, Trans Unión de México, BanCoppel, Scotiabank and Círculo de Crédito.

Finally, the Condusef indicated that only four out of 10 resolutions are favorable for users. On average, the agency takes 20 business days to respond to the user.

