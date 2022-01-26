Films that have composed the trajectory of Emma Stone

Emily Jane Stone began performing plays by attending the Valley Youth Theater in Phoenix. In her teens she decided to become an actress, so she moved to Los Angeles, California.

His debut took place in 2005, in the series “The new partridge family”, which is followed by various jobs also with small roles in series such as “Medium” or “Malcolm”.

His first film was the teen comedy “Super Cool” (2007). Thanks to this, he gave him the step to appear in other films such as “A rocker of balls” (2008), “The House Bunny” (2008), “Paper man” (2009), “Welcome to Zombieland” (2009), “Easy A” (2010), among others.

In “Criadas y Señoras” (2011) she played a journalist named Skeeter Phelan who writes a book about testimonies of black maids, a dramatic comedy set in the 60s.

In 2014 he participated in “Magic in the Moonlight” directed by Woody Allen, a comedy set in the Côte d’Azur that co-stars Colin Firth. She also appeared in “Birdman” where she played the daughter of Michael Keaton.

In 2016, she played an aspiring actress in “La Ciudad De Las Estrellas (La La Land)” for which she won a Golden Globe and an Oscar for Best Leading Actress.

In 2017, Emma was named the highest paid actress in the world by Forbes magazine.

In the Netflix series “Maniac” (2018), he starred alongside Jonah Hill. In addition, she was part of the cast of “The Favorite”, where Emma played Abigail Masham. For her performance, she received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

In 2019, the sequel to “Zombieland” premiered, “Zombieland: Kill and Finish” (2019).

And his most recent appearance was in Disney’s “Cruella”. Today he is in the production of “Poor Things”, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos; and the comedy TV series “The Curse”.

Which of his works has been your favourite?

Comments

Comments