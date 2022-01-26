Fernanda Urrejola will be part of a film that brings together a luxury cast!

the talented Fernanda Urrejola continues to add bonuses in the mecca of cinema, after being part of the last film of the western legend Clint Eastwood in “Cry Macho”will have an outstanding participation in the tape “The Black Devil”.

What is the movie about? The film that will be directed by Adrian Grunberg, the director of the latest film Sylvester Stallone What JohnRambo, and will tell the story of an oil tanker that finds itself besieged by a creature known as Megalodon, a giant shark that lived during the Cenozoic.

Likewise, the actress, who debuted in the youth telenovela 16, will once again lend her talent for a new Hollywood project. For more detail, from the production they commented that “This is an exciting new take on the legendary deep-sea predator, and we’re thrilled to bring this film to people”.

In the words of the director himself, this film brings together an incredible group of actors and actresses. “This group is made up of talented, committed professionals with open hearts and souls: that’s what all directors look for in a cast”he explained.

“And each of these actors brings the building blocks of the cultural mosaic that makes up ‘The Black Demon.’ I’m thrilled, honored and fortunate that they take my image to the next level”director Adrian Grünberg confirmed to the international press.

Previously, Urrejola herself commented through her account Instagram that was in Dominican Republic recording a “new adventure”. “I’m happy as an earthworm… about to start recording in one of my favorite places! Surrounded by beautiful people”wrote the interpreter.

It should be noted that the Chilean will share credits with Raul Mendez (“Narcos”), Edgar Flores (“Nameless”), Venus Ariel (“DMZ”), Jorge A. Jimenez (“Machete Kills”), Hector Jimenez (“Free nacho”), Julio Cesar Cedillo (“Cowboys & Aliens”, “Sicario”) and Josh Lucas (“Sweet Home Alabama”).

