Fed keeps interest rate unchanged… but warns that hike is coming soon – El Financiero

The Federal Reserve (Fed) kept its interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, in a unanimous decision and in line with market expectations.

With this, the reference remained in the range from 0 to 0.25 percent where he has been for over a year.

The document issued by the central body emphasizes that the monthly bond purchase program will end at the beginning of March, and they hope that it will soon be appropriate to raise the rate.

“The committee decided to keep the target range for the federal funds rate between 0 and 0.25 percent. With inflation well above 2 percent and a strong job market, the committee hopes it will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the fed funds rate. The committee decided to further reduce the monthly pace of its net asset purchases, culminating in early March,” the Fed added.

However, the Federal Reserve indicated that it plans to start raising its benchmark interest rate soon, even in March. It is a key step in reversing his pandemic-era low-rate policies, which boosted hiring and growth, but at the cost of pushing U.S. inflation to its highest level in 40 years.

With rising prices putting pressure on consumers and businesses while unemployment continues to fall steadily, the Fed also said it would phase out monthly bond purchases as of March, with which it sought to lower long-term rates.

The Fed’s actions are sure to make a wide range of loans more expensive, from mortgages and credit cards to auto and corporate loans. Those higher borrowing costs, in turn, could slow consumer spending and hiring. The most serious risk is that the end of the Fed’s low rates, which have nurtured the economy and financial markets for years, could trigger another recession.

Economic experts also predict that the Fed could start the restrictive cycle in March.

Rafael de la Fuente, chief economist at UBS, indicated that the organization could begin the cycle of hikes at the end of the first quarter of this year. “(Expect) one more Fed hawkish, prepare to start raising rates in March,” he added.

Barclays analysts agreed that, after seeing the evolution of the US labor market, the Fed could start the hike cycle in March.

After all, the 3.9 percent unemployment rate is already in line with the participants’ median natural rate estimate.

Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Banco Base, highlighted the appreciation of the exchange rate after the Fed’s announcement.

According to data from Bloomberg, the exchange rate appreciated 0.08 percent after it was announced that the central body decided to keep the benchmark unchanged.

With AP information