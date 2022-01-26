Fast and Furious: three classic cars that “survived” the filming of the saga are auctioned

Three cars that participated in the filming of Fast and Furious, the famous iron saga that captivated racers around the world, were put up for auction in the United States: a Chevrolet Fleetliner of 1949, a ford fairlane from 1956 and a Buick Grand National from 1987.

The operation is in charge of the firm Barrett-Jackson, one of the most recognized auctioneers in North America. will close the next sunday january 30. The starting prices were not made public, although we assume that those who want them will have to spend a lot of money.

Chevrolet Fleetline. Photo: Barrett-Jackson.

The Fleetline starred the inaugural race of the eighth installment of the saga. It is handled by Dominic Toretto (he is the character who plays Vin Diesel) through the streets of Cuba. Its hallmark is the ramshackle bodywork. Although in the film this model ends up crashed and at the bottom of the sea, this specimen was one of those that survived filming. He was the one with the most screen time. The production crews customized and painted many pieces to make them look rusty and old, but it’s actually custom built from start to finish.

Ford Fairlane. Photo: Barrett-Jackson.

The Fairlane is, precisely, the car that Toretto raced against in the beginning of Fast and Furious 8. Painted black and featuring a racing seat, it is equipped with a roll cage for added safety during action scenes from the movie. The engine and transmission were removed for use in another vehicle after the film’s production.

Buick Grand National. Photo: Barrett-Jackson.

The Buick, meanwhile, was used by Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious 4. Powered by a 3.8-liter turbo engine and mated to an automatic transmission, it was customized with a dummy side passenger seat attached to the roll cage and tuned so someone could stand on the floor. This was done so actress Michelle Rodriguez could crawl out the window onto the hood.

The suspension was lowered and adjusted for stability in extreme driving maneuvers. It is equipped with custom Wilwood brakes, a fuel cell, hood pins and racing wheels. Classified as ‘The Wheelie Car’ by the film’s production team, it features a full roll cage and pulley system designed so it could do the famous “wheelie” when the 18-wheeler hit it in the unforgettable scene from the film.

And you, which of these three would you like to buy?