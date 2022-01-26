famous gamers

Surely you are familiar with them in one way or another, whether they are your favorite hobby or that of a loved one; they have become one of the most popular forms of entertainment in recent years. Next-gen consoles, iconic franchises, and gaming platforms streaming are some of the factors that have caused the increase in its popularity. In fact, the industry shows signs of continuing to grow for years to come. If you are curious to know which celebrities like video games, read on:

Popularity of games on mobile devices

Video games are a very global hobby, and there are gamers of all types, ages and backgrounds. In fact, there are a lot of celebrities who like to play. Who knows, one day you might meet one of the following celebrities on your server.

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel is mostly known for his role in the franchise. fast and furious, in addition to other action movies. It’s no wonder that one of his favorite video games is Call of Duty, taking into account the type of characters he usually plays in his films. However, many are surprised to learn that Vin Diesel is a big fan of Dungeons and Dragons. The actor is not ashamed and has never hidden his love for the game of d&d.

Jack Black

Without a doubt, Jack Black will go down in history as one of the funniest actors in modern cinema. Black’s wit and good humor have marked many childhoods and made many laugh. However, when the actor is not making people laugh on screen, he is dedicated to enjoying his favorite video games. His favorites are classic arcade games, which indicates that it is a hobby that comes from a very young age. However, he has also claimed to play Minecraft Y Project Gotham Racing. This indicates that the actor is also very in tune with the modern video game industry.

Mila Kunis

Compared to the rest of the celebrities on this list, there may be few people who are as into video games as Mila Kunis. More than once she has admitted that she is addicted to video games. More concretely, world of warcraft. For many of the viewers who watch his movies, this might come as a surprise. But the truth is that Kunis is a great player.

Samuel L Jackson

If you are a big fan of GTA, this may not be the most surprising on the list. Jackson sang the entire version of San Andreas of the franchise. His participation was due, to a large extent, to the love that the actor felt for these video games. However, his taste for video games is not limited to that. He has also said that he is a fan of the franchises fallout Y Call of Duty. Jackson’s love of video games proves that no matter how old you are, there will always be games for you to enjoy. Who knows, maybe one day you’ll play alongside Jackson in COD.