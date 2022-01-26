Facade of the Faculty of Medicine building wins as Historical Wonder

MONTERREY, Nuevo León.- The program of the 7 Historical Wonders of Nuevo León, in its 2021 edition, placed the Frontispiece of the Faculty of Medicine as one of the winners in the classification of Man-made historical wonders.

The objective of the Faculty’s proposals is to recognize and disseminate the great treasures and the most representative values ​​of the State of Nuevo León, as well as to preserve the culture, knowledge, education, and pride of all Nuevo Leon.

For this reason, the community made up of students, teachers and staff cast their vote in both entities to belong to the winners of this edition.

On Tuesday, January 25, the celebration and awards ceremony to the winners.

On behalf of the faculty, Dr. Edelmiro Pérez Rodríguez Director of the Faculty of Medicine and University Hospital “Dr. José Eleuterio González” received the recognition, accompanied by the deputy director, Dr. Rodrigo Elizondo Omaña and where they also gave a special recognition to the coordinator of cultural diffusion of the Faculty, Dr. David Vázquez González, who proposed the Frontispiece of the same faculty in the contest.

CONARTE announced the winners:

MAN MADE

Cathedral of San Felipe Apóstol of Linares, NL

Frontispiece of the Faculty of Medicine of the UANL

Mission of Our Lady of Sorrows of Punta de Lampazos, NL

NATURAL

Natural Reserve Baths of San Ignacio de Linares, NL

Tragadero de Rayones Canyon, NL

CULTURAL

Cuajitos de Cadereyta NL

Pablo Livas Industrial and Technical High School