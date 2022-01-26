Exatlón México: They confirm the TWO ELIMINATED on Wednesday and their executioners

After two days to define the armored and that both teams joined in La Fortaleza, this Wednesday the first two eliminated of the week will be given, to leave the finalists of the Exatlón México in its fifth season, whose final will be the next Sunday January 30. Now they have finally leaked who will be the elements that come out and who will be their executioners.

It is a competition in which there will only be four to define the two eliminated: two women and two men will duel to see who is still alive in the reality show, but unfortunately for them, it seems that they will all be the same team color, so the battle will be tough.

Related news

Who will leave the Exatlón México this Wednesday?

According to spoilers, it is already known who will come out this Wednesday, January 26, in a duel between elements of the same team. To their bad luck, after winning a large part of the competition, just at the most important moment, the Conquerors falter and leave elements on the way, since it will be two blue athletes who will leave in the middle of the week.

In the women’s duel it had already been anticipated who would come out. This is Ximena Duggan, who will end up losing to one of the favorites to win the competition, Marysol Cortés, who will have to leave out one of the most criticized to enter this season because she is not an athlete as such, without However, it has been able to reach the Final Week of the Exatlón México.

The other eliminated will be defeated by David Juárez, The Beast, who will not tempt his heart and will leave him with no chance for anyone to take away the opportunity to finally fight for the title he sought so much. At the beginning of the week he threatened locals and strangers with defeating them and now the opportunity was given, because with his effectiveness he left Ramiro Garza out of the competition.

In this way, only Marysol, David and Koke remain on the side of the Conquerors, while only Heber Gallegos, Zudikey Rodríguez and Nataly Gutiérrez remain on the red side. Of the six, only four will remain and according to some spoiler sites, Nataly and Heber will be the next to leave, leaving only Roadrunner in the Final, surrounded by pure blues.

fdr