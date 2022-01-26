Exathlon Mexico: They have arrived! This is how the athletes who will compete in All Stars traveled

Less than a week before the start of the Exatlón México All Stars, the athletes who will participate in said edition of the reality show, traveled to the Dominican Republic where the competitions are recorded, after saying goodbye to their loved ones for at least a month, which is what the program will last.

Athletes like Heliud Pulido, Aristeo Cázares and Mati Álvarez shared some of their last moments in Mexico, before embarking on the All Stars adventure. Through their social networks, the participants showed part of their farewell moments to their loved ones who prepared some surprises before their athletes traveled again to the beaches that led them to success.

