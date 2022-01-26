Exathlon Mexico: They have arrived! This is how the athletes who will compete in All Stars traveled

Less than a week before the start of the Exatlón México All Stars, the athletes who will participate in said edition of the reality show, traveled to the Dominican Republic where the competitions are recorded, after saying goodbye to their loved ones for at least a month, which is what the program will last.

Athletes like Heliud Pulido, Aristeo Cázares and Mati Álvarez shared some of their last moments in Mexico, before embarking on the All Stars adventure. Through their social networks, the participants showed part of their farewell moments to their loved ones who prepared some surprises before their athletes traveled again to the beaches that led them to success.

This is how the athletes traveled to the Exatlón México All Stars

One of the farewells that most marked the fans pending what was happening was that of Heliud Pulido, who had to leave his girlfriend, Pamela Verdirame, whom he met precisely in the fourth season of Exatlón México and the day she was expelled she decided Ask him to be your partner.

On the other hand, Ernesto Cázares also had to say goodbye for a moment to his girlfriend María and his little boy a few months old, because as the first winner of the reality show he could not miss this edition where the best of the best of the reality show will gather.

Javi Márquez and Aristeo Cázares lived together for a while at the airport, where they met other of their fellow competitors, as was the case with Evelyn Guijarro, who was also moved to leave her boyfriend for a while again.

The one who surprised a few days ago was Patricio Araujo, as some sources assure that he went ahead to the Exatlón beaches last week to train and get in shape to go for the main prize of the absolute winner.

There are still five names to be announced of those who will participate in this edition of the reality show, which is expected not to be revealed until it can be seen in the first broadcast as part of a surprise, although there are those who assure that the spoilers will make the theirs and will be announced beforehand.

