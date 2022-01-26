Everything you need to know about thromboembolism and its clinical management

The greatest risk of a patient who does not see a specialist on time is to develop more serious conditions.

Cardiologists will have a statement in favor of vaccination, because the vaccine does not produce thrombosis

Thromboembolism is clinically defined as the pathological mechanism through which the vasculature becomes clogged, preventing oxygen and blood from reaching the organs, which end up infarcting.

Exclusively for the journal of Medicine and Public Health, dr. Héctor Martínez, interventional cardiologist at Mayagüez Medical Center explained that this type of complication occurs due to arterial damage, such as inflammation or trauma, atherosclerosis and hereditary predispositions.

“The main risks for patients to develop a thromboembolism are usually the presence of diabetes, excessive consumption of cigarettes, drinks with a high concentration of carbohydrates, high cholesterol and family history (stroke, clots and cholesterol-related diseases)”, explained the expert.

Although there is no evidence that thrombosis occurs with a higher incidence in men or women, the specialist is emphatic in ensuring that this condition occurs more frequently in older adults, bedridden patients, adults elderly and patients with limited mobility caused by trauma, injury, or previous surgery.

Arterial tamponade and venous tamponade

There are two types of thrombosis: arterial and venous.

Venous thrombosis occurs when the blood clot blocks a vein. Veins carry blood from the body to the heart, while arterial thrombosis occurs when a blood clot blocks an artery. The arteries carry rich blood in oxygen from the heart to the rest of the body.

“It is more dangerous when the tamponade is arterial since, generally, it is the arteries that are connected to an essential organ for the body such as the brain. Hence the risk of presenting irreversible brain damage”, emphasizes the doctor.

In addition to this clarification, the specialist calls on the Puerto Rican and Latin American population to be aware of the hospitals that can attend to this type of emergency, since he affirms that not all medical centers are trained to treat accidents of this type.

“Many times endovascular specialists are needed to solve this problem. In Puerto Rico we are very limited in these services, therefore we resort to traditional medications, whose main job is to prevent a future recurrence of the disease, but not to treat the problem of root”.

When thrombosis is not properly treated

As in other types of conditions, when we do not receive adequate medical care, the disease can trigger adverse factors that increasingly compromise the health of patients. At case of arterial thrombosisand the high risk of suffering cerebrovascular accidents, the specialist recommends attending the nearest medical center.

“Some of us have relatives who have lost the mobility of an arm, do not walk properly, do not coordinate their speech correctly and require rehabilitation in many more ways than the physical. That is why it is important that the patient attends the emergency room as quickly as possible. in case you present loss of sensations, limitation in the mobility of a limb, sudden loss of consciousness, etc. Keep in mind that the faster the diagnosis is established, the more aggressive we can be with the therapy and the more effective it will be the recuperation”.

Thrombosis and COVID-19

Much has been made of an alleged relationship between vaccines against COVID-19 and the sudden appearance of arterial or venous clots. Given this, the specialist is emphatic in highlighting that the immunization scheme against covid has no relation to thrombosis. However, the disease can cause lung inflammation and inflammatory syndromes that end up developing clots.

“Vaccination is the way to prevent patients from being hospitalized for COVID-19. In many cases, patients with chronic diseases are not cared for to provide first aid to patients with COVID,” he said. “It’s all about educating the population on this issue. But in fact, this week cardiologists will have a statement in favor of vaccination, because the vaccine does not cause thrombosis.”

How to prevent thrombosis?

The expert highlights the following aspects to avoid complications associated with thrombosis:

Promote the use of stairs and bicycles.

Try to exercise daily for at least 30 minutes.

Identify and modify thought patterns related to food to reach better nutrition

Increase water consumption

Take active breaks at work or while doing an activity that requires us to be in a certain position for a prolonged period of time.