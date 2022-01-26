Enrollment of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics of the BUAP growth grew by 11.53 percent

Contrasting the current scenario with that of other years, Rector Lilia Cedillo Ramírez assured that today thehe Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics of the BUAP is an academic unit in consolidation, in which research, educational quality and the link with its environment are prioritized.

“I witnessed a time when research was hardly done in this faculty. Now there are members in the National System of Researchers and the renovation of laboratories in terms of equipment is being carried out. We are able to offer research that will benefit the institution, the community and other academic groups”, he referred.

During the First Work Report of Fernando Utrera Quintana, director of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics, the Rector of the BUAP He said he knows the needs and the work done in this academic unit to make it work, by updating its study plans and constantly renewing and maintaining its spaces., which will allow a safe return to the classroom. “We can see their efforts to make it bigger.”

Dr. Cedillo Ramirez assured that preserving the health of students is one of the priorities of the institution, for which the face-to-face return was postponed for next February 21 in this faculty. “We are going to return strengthened with the conviction that our students come first.”

At the end of his message, he reiterated his commitment to improve the infrastructure and meet the needs of this university community. “Count on the support and enthusiasm of your Rector,” she said.

For his part, Fernando Utrera Quintana reported that in that academic unit enrollment grew by 11.53 percent and the dropout rate went from 10 to 0.5 percent, from 2018 to 2021.

He announced that 63 teachers are distributed in three study plans: the degrees in Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics and in Wild Fauna, and in the Master’s Degree in Sustainable Animal Production, which are accredited by the National Council for Education of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics (CONEVET). He added that international reaccreditation will be requested by the Pan American Council for Education in Veterinary Sciences (COPEVET).

Of the total teaching staff, cfour are members of the National System of Researchers, 18 have a Prodep profile and 11 are part of the institution’s Register of Researchers. In the reporting year, 10 teachers were hired and five permanent positions were granted.

Likewise, Fernando Utrera Quintana showed the actions of his management in infrastructure to provide students with the best conditions for the academy and practice: maintenance of the buildings, the Veterinary Hospital for Small Species and the vehicle fleet, placement of lighting, construction of a control booth, change of projectors, acquisition of furniture and X-ray equipment.

In the zootechnical post, maintenance was carried out on the milking parlor and the rainwater collection tank, new pens were built for the sheep, fattening cattle and poultry modules with a capacity of 1,500 animals, installation of a irrigation and acquisition of machinery for harvesting.