Elon Musk spoke of a mass extinction of the planet: “There is a 100% chance”

“There is a 100% chance of mass extinction of all species”Said Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, with a prediction about the future of humanity. That is why he emphasized go to other planets before the forecast of “a sixth mass extinction”.

Musk used his Twitter account to give his vision on this subject.

“The history of life on Earth is marked by five events of mass extinction of biodiversity, caused by extreme natural phenomena. Today many experts warn about a Sixth Mass Extinction that is taking place, but this time caused by human activities”, wrote a user on the social network, about an investigation by the University of Hawaii and the Natural History Museum in Paris.

Elon replied: “There is a 100% chance that all species will become extinct. due to the expansion of the sun, unless humanity becomes multiplanetary.”

Musk often talks about the importance of inhabiting other planets, that’s why his plan to travel to Mars with SpaceX ships. In an interview with the magazine Time he had stated that his goal was to make humanity “become a space civilization”.

SpaceX’s Starship Project

The billionaire predicted that his company SpaceX will be able to put humans on Mars in the next 5 years or, in “the worst case, 10 years”. The Tesla founder made the bold prediction during an interview on a Lex Fridman podcast.

“Starship is the most complex and advanced rocket ever madeMusk added. “Its alot. It’s really next level.”

SpaceX ramped up operations in recent years as part of Musk’s long-term goal of establishing a colony on Mars. Musk revealed in late 2021 that SpaceX has begun building a launch pad in Florida that can accommodate Starship rockets.

SpaceX’s new rocket launch and capture system (Photo and video: Twitter/ElonMusk)

During the podcast interview, Musk said that his private aviation company is still working to ooptimize Starship design and reduce cost projected from a trip to Mars

“There is a certain cost per ton for the surface of Mars that we can agree to to establish a self-sufficient city and that we cannot afford to do now,” he argued.

For now, the cost of traveling to Mars would be one billion dollars per passenger, something unattainable. The millionaire’s idea is to lower costs to build a “futuristic Noah’s ark” and also be able to carry animals.

The landing of Tesla in India

India faces with expectation the landing of the electric car company Tesla in its territory, a project that raises doubts due to the “many challenges” that the Indian government is putting to the company led by the billionaire of South African origin Elon Musk.

“We are still working on many challenges with the government,” Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk replied on Twitter to a user who asked him last weekend about the status of negotiations for the US company to begin sell their vehicles in India.

Both parties are still distant, since the Indian Executive wants Tesla to install a factory in its territory to manufacture vehicles ‘Made in India’, while the company intends to examine the Indian market, selling its cars without the need to install a factory, analyst Soumen Mandal explained to Efe.

“What the Indian government wants is for (Tesla) to assemble and start manufacturing in India, as it has agreed to enter China in 2019,” while Tesla “doesn’t want to invest all at once” but to understand if consumers “give their approval, “said the expert.

