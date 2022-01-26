Eleven short Netflix and HBO Max series to binge on in a single afternoon

Netflix

THE PUPPET MASTER – CHAPTERS: 3

This is one of the best Netflix True Crime documentaries of 2022. The story is divided into two parts that connect, the first is that of a woman who meets a man on a dating app and gradually drifts apart of his family until the point where he disappears, the second tells the story of several people who, when they were students at university, met a man who told them that he was an MI5 spy and that they should do what he told them. said to survive and avoid being victims of a terrorist attack. The man turned out to be Robert Freegard, a con man who preyed on his victims for years to steal millions of dollars.

COLLATERAL – CHAPTERS: 4

Carey Mulligan stars in this series that deserves more attention. Collateral is a crime drama full of mystery and intrigue, where a team of London detectives must investigate the murder case of a pizza delivery man. Little by little they discover that the case is more complicated than it seems and that it connects with several stories of different characters with very strange coincidences, which in turn seem to be related to a secret military branch and a possible serial killer.

CRIME SCENE: THE VANISHING AT CECIL HOTEL / THE TIMES SQUARTE KILLER – CHAPTERS: 4 / 3

These two documentaries come from the same creators and tell strange and disturbing stories. The first takes us to the Hotel Cecil, a hotel with a reputation for being cursed, where a Canadian student who was last seen behaving very strangely in the elevator disappears. Elisa Lamm was later found in the Cecil’s water tank, giving rise to all sorts of conspiracy theories.

The second documentary tells the story of the infamous Times Square killer, a criminal who was compared to Jack the Ripper and who was discovered because he left the mutilated bodies of his victims, whom he found in Times Square in New York, in different places .

THE KIRLIAN FREQUENCY – CHAPTERS: 4

This anthology is Argentina and a tribute to the terror of the 70s and 80s, to late-night radio shows. The series (which has two seasons of 4 episodes, which are not yet complete on Netflix) follows a lonely DJ who takes advantage of the night hours to broadcast all kinds of strange and terrifying stories that arise in Kirlian, a mysterious lost city that no one has been able to find it and it does not appear on any maps.

HOUSE OF SECRETS: THE BURARI DEATHS – CHAPTERS: 3

This is one of the most disturbing documentaries available. It all begins when several members of the same family, including children, are found dead in what appears to be a mass suicide. As they begin to investigate, the authorities discover that everything is connected to a mysterious religious ritual and alleged possession, which may have led the family to believe that suicide would be the only way to save themselves.

AFTER LIFE: BEYOND MY WIFE – CHAPTERS: 6

Although there are six chapters for each of the three seasons, each episode of the series written and starring the British Ricky Gervais (“Derek”) lasts less than half an hour. Once again the particular talent of the comedian comes to the fore, oscillating between drama and comedy, from clever or acid jokes to existential pain, alternating with the extreme bizarreness of some secondary characters. Gervais plays a journalist for a small-town newspaper who is suddenly widowed and without goals in life. He decides to do and say whatever he wants, while the others are horrified and pity at the same time. The creator and protagonist is considered one of the most original and best-priced comedians in the world.

hbo max

LANDSCAPERS – CHAPTERS: 4

Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star in this shocking thriller based on a true case. The series follows a British couple who become international news when two bodies are discovered buried in their garden, leading the authorities to uncover a complex hoax, a series of robberies and a brutal murder with the most unlikely culprits.

MILDRED PIERCE – CHAPTERS: 5

Based on a novel by James M. Cain, the story was made into an Oscar-winning film with Joan Crawford, and later a miniseries with Kate Winslet and Evan Rachel Wood. It tells the story of a woman who must work hard to support her daughters after divorcing her husband. Mildred must also deal with a daughter who is embarrassed to have a working mother and eventually a case that could destroy her family and land her in prison.

THE THIRD DAY – CHAPTERS: 3 + 3

This miniseries is divided into two parts of three episodes. The first part features Jude Law, who, while in the woods, saves a teenage girl who is trying to take her own life and takes her back to her home, on a mysterious island where she discovers that there are many secrets that seem to be connected. with his own family tragedy. The second part shows Naomi Harries, a woman who travels to the same island with her daughters while trying to find out what happened to her missing husband.

LAETITIA – CHAPTERS: 6

This French miniseries is based on a true story. Laëtitia, 18, is missing and her scooter was found in front of her house in the early hours. The police arrive to investigate and after piecing together his last hours they arrest a man named Tony Meilhon and they are sure he is guilty, the problem is that they can’t find the body so they must use all their resources to uncover the truth. , all while Nicolas Sarkozy accuses officials of doing a bad job and attempts to use the case for political gain.