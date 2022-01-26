‘El hormiguero’ takes the ant Trancas (Juan Ibáñez) out from under the table for a day to be a talk show host

the anthill lived this Thursday, January 25, 2021, a day that will go down in memory for those fans from the Pablo Motos program. The loss of El monaguillo caused Juan Ibáñez to fill his position in the comedy gathering, something completely incompatible with his work managing the Trancas ant.



After the interview with Clara Galle and Julio Peña, the actors who star in the Netflix film through my window, which will arrive on the platform on February 4, this moment occurred. But, although the guests starred in a fun interview, the leading role was taken by one of the program’s ants.

Clara Galle and Julio Peña, protagonists of Tuesday night in ‘El hormiguero’ Atresmedia

Although it is an open secret, under Pablo Motos’ table are Juan and Damián, the people who run the Trancas y Barrancas puppets. For years, both collaborators have appeared before the cameras, since their section known as The kioskHe disappeared from the program.

For the followers of the program, they will surely remember some of their videos characterized as Juan and Damiana, in which they recreated habitual scenes of a couple. But that section has also fallen, for the moment, into oblivion to focus on their facet as puppeteers.

Juan Ibáñez is one of the scriptwriters of ‘El hormiguero’ and he hides under the table and is the puppeteer of Trancas Atresmedia

But everything changed with the loss of El monaguillo, which left a hole in the usual table of comedians of the program. In addition to Marron and Luis Piedrahita, Juan Ibáñez left his post after the science section and sat down as one more talk show host with his classmates. Far from what many might think, Trancas did not disappear from the program, although he did not say a single word.

under the table the anthill Damián Moya, his partner, did remain, and it is to be expected that he was in charge of the two dolls. Barrancas did participate actively, as usual, making some of his comments and adding a joke to the talk.

Minutes before this moment, the program experienced a very endearing moment with the guest of the night. Pablo Motos recalled that Julio Peña has been a fan of the program since he was a child, a fascination that led him to send a letter to be allowed to attend as an audience.

“I wrote her a letter to come to the public when she was very young, to see jennifer lawrence. I was 11 years old, I remember that I wrote the letter in my father’s company, on the computer, I think they helped me because it is very well written,” explained the actor after the Valencian read it.