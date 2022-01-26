Dwayne Johnson will participate in a movie based on a brutal video game he has been playing for years

Years have passed and looking back there is no doubt. Dwayne Johnson is a Hollywood starone of the most prolific actors in recent years on celluloid and his presence in a film is practically a guarantee of success.

The former WWE wrestler He gave free rein to his acting skills in sagas such as Fast & Furious or Jumanji, although he has also participated in projects related to video games. The most recent has been Rampage, a film based on the classic franchise that dates back to 1986, although we could also see him in Doom: the door of hell.

Now, Johnson has conducted an interview for Men’s Journal, where he has discussed his future appearance in Black Adam. However, he has surprised to reveal that he also will be part of a movie that will be based on a video game:

I can’t tell you what particular game we’re making, but there will be an announcement this year. We are going to bring to the screen one of the biggest and most brutal games, one that I have played for years. I am very excited to introduce it to fans around the world.

The actor leaves us on tenterhooks, since does not provide too many details about what he’s up to. Although his first response is that “I have always been a big fan of Madden”, at no time does he refer to the film being related to the sports brand..

Another point of reference that we can rely on is that the interviewer’s question begins by referring to the well-known relationship between The Rock and Xbox, which began back in 2001. Be that as it may, it will play wait a bit more until you know exactly what it is.