Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans working on Red One, new movie

popular hollywood actors Chris Evans (the famous ‘Captain America’) and Dwayne Johnson (‘The Rock’, ‘The Rock’) will celebrate the Christmas holidays together in ‘Red One’, the new Christmas production of Amazon Studios.

The new film will be directed by Jake Casdan, best known for directing ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ and ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’, and written by Chris Morgan, who has worked for the Fast and Furious saga.

As reported Variety, is an action comedy based on an original idea by Hiram Garcia, President of Production for Seven Bucks Productions, a studio co-founded by Johnson and his ex-wife Dany Garcia.

“A four globetrotting adventure that imagines a whole new universe to explore within the Christmas genre“, Advances the producer in the American media.

In addition, ‘The Rock’ will also be one of the producers of the film, which is scheduled to begin filming in the course of this 2022.

This project joins the long list of Evans for this 2022. And it is that ehe actor who played Captain America for Marvel stars in the new Russo brothers, ‘The Gray Man’ to premiere on Netflix; will be the main voice in ‘Lightyear’, which is supposed to be Pixar’s return to theaters after a series of premieres for Disney Plus; and will become Gene Kelly in a biopic for theaters and will star in ‘Ghosted’ for the Apple TV Plus platform.

There is no release date and it is possible that the film will arrive at some point on the platform Prime Video, as well as most Amazon Studios productions.

