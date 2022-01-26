Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans will lead the new blockbuster for Amazon Prime Video

Related news

Blockbusters no longer only reach movie theaters. The extraordinary numbers of Red alert on Netflix have reminded the competition that they cannot be left behind. Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson will be the main claims of RedOne, an action-adventure comedy that will be released on Amazon Prime Video during Christmas 2023.

Jake Kasdan, Dwayne Johnson’s collaborator in the last two installments of the saga Jumanji –Welcome to the Jungle Y Next level-, will be the director of a blockbuster that will be shot this year. the plot of RedOne It remains a secret, but those responsible intend to revolutionize the conventions of Christmas cinema. The project is based on an idea of hiram garcia, collaborator of “La Roca” in the series about his life YoungRock, the spinoff Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, losing in family Y Shazam!

Dwayne Johnson just gave Netfllix a huge hit, but the next one to do it may be his partner in RedOne. Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling are the protagonists of The Gray Man, a blockbuster of more than 200 million dollars on a Former CIA agent turned hit man who begins to be pursued by an old colleague.

