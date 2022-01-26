If you are one of those who daily connects to WhatsApp, one of the platforms instant messaging most famous around the world, surely you know all the benefits it offers to users around the world.

A lot of the information that you have in the chats is personal, either because it is related to work or school, therefore, it is important that protect your conversations so that no one else can read them, we tell you how to put them password.

Don’t read your WhatsApp chats, how to put a password on it. Photo: Reform



How to password your chats

The first thing you should consider is that regardless of the operating system you have, Android or Apple, you need to have the most recent update of the application, which you can check directly in the official store of the company you are in.

The steps you must follow are:

Go to the WhatsApp Settings or Configuration section.

Click on the Account option.

In that section look for the Privacy option and scroll down.

You will find the “Lock on screen” tab.

Activate it and you will have to enter a password. In the case of Android devices, you will have to enter a 6-digit password in order to activate this option.

We suggest you read: WhatsApp: how to stop seeing statuses of a contact, without blocking it

If you have an iPhone, you can unlock your phone with Face ID, in case you want to unlock your chats this way. It is important that you do not download external applications, as they only endanger your personal data.

To reinforce the security of your WhatsApp by changing the default settings of the application, where you have the option to activate or deactivate functions of the camera, microphone, your location, among others.

We suggest you read: WhatsApp: news that will arrive with the 2022 updates

Ready, this way no one else will be able to read your chats even if your cell phone does not have a password to enter, since it only applies in case they want to enter the instant messaging platform.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Technology section.