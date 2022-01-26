‘Don’t Look Up’, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, receives mixed reviews from specialists | Cinema | Entertainment

The film, which is directed by the American filmmaker Adam McKay, ranks as one of the most watched in Ecuador, on Netflix.

The movie Don’t Look Up is among the most viewed in Ecuador on Netflix, it occupies position one this Tuesday, December 28. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

Criticism from specialists has been favorable, although there are also those who have given not-so-positive and neutral comments for the film directed by the American filmmaker Adam McKay.

“Satire of the end of the world”; “is a scathing satire”; “You will laugh out loud with Don’t Look Up”; seen and forgotten”; and “a different kind of disaster movie” are some of the phrases with which the 138-minute film has been described.

positives

For Johnny Oleksinski of the New York Post, “Leo and JLaw are truly hilarious in this doomsday satire (…). Entertaining and fun.”

“It takes the pulse of contemporary life and finds it crazy, scary and, above all, funny. Not everything fits, but enough to make it a bold, star-studded delight,” said Ian Freer of Empire.

For her part, Ann Hornaday, of the The Washington Post, noted that it is “a satire in the mold of ‘Dr. Strangelove and ‘Idiocracy’”.

While Peter Travers of abcnews, indicated that “McKay takes refuge in the obvious when we most want him to find the truth of the specific. But the playful and provocative pleasures of the film cannot be denied. you will laugh out loud with Don’t Look Up”.

neutrals

Brian Lowry of CNN, said “Don’t Look Up it is a biting satire that sometimes goes astray (…). A sobering message, but presented to us through the perspective of an uneven film.”

“McKay applies his roller method to simply crush everything (…), in that unbearable effort of zasca at any price, where McKay’s work is flattened, vulgarized and decomposed,” said Luis Martínez, from Diario The world.

Peter Debruge of Variety, commented that it is “a different kind of disaster movie, in which the threat is not what is to come, but the current state of things.”

“Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and an incredible cast put their talents at the service of the film’s dark but disappointingly obvious humor,” opined Richard Roeper of the film. Chicago Sun-Times.

negatives

“An insufferably smug, star-studded, cynical satire that purports to comment on the lack of political and media attention to the climate crisis, but actually only trivializes it,” said David Rooney of the The Hollywood Reporter.

Carlos Boyero, of The country, He pointed out that “seen and forgotten (…). What starts out as satire turns into unfunny boredom regardless of DiCaprio, Streep or Lawrence.”

“It’s like a sketch from Saturday night Live of 145 minutes without the brilliant comedy of Succession, a series that McKay co-produces, nor the seriousness that the subject might otherwise require,” said Peter Bradshaw of the TheGuardian.

“Don’t Look Up you’re absolutely right about the world we live in, but that doesn’t make it a success. It is a satire without mordant, useless and impotent”, affirmed Alonso Duralde, of the TheWrap.

don’t look up, the name of the film in Spanish, has several nominations, including best comedy film, as well as in the actor, actress and screenplay categories at the Golden Globes. (I)